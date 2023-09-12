John Robb Do you believe in the power of rock n roll 2024 UK tour: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Legendary musician and author John Robb is set to embark on a spoken word tour across the United Kingdom in 2024. The tour, titled Do you believe in the power of rock n roll, will take place in major cities across the UK, including London, Leeds, Norwich, and Bristol.

John Robb's tour came ahead of his recently released book The Art Of Darkness – the History Of Goth, which has quickly become a worldwide pop culture bestseller. The book delves into the fascinating history of gothic culture, offering readers a captivating journey through the evolution of this unique subculture.

John Robb will kick off the tour with his Selby concert, scheduled for March 22, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a final concert in London on May 4, 2024.

Here are the dates and venus of the tour:

March 22, 2024 - Selby Town Hall, Selby

March 23, 2024 - Chorley Theatre, Chorley

March 27, 2024 - Kendal Brewery Arts, Kendal

March 28, 2024 - Waterside, Sale

March 29, 2024 - Square Chapel, Halifax

April 10, 2024 - Leadmill, Sheffield

April 11, 2024 - Pocklington Arts Centre, Pocklington

April 12, 2024 - Pavilion Arts, Buxton

April 18, 2024 - Huntingdon Hall, Worcester

April 19, 2024 - Folk House, Bristol

April 20, 2024 - The Attic, Southampton

April 21, 2024 - Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

April 23, 2024 - Colchester Arts Centre, Colchester

April 24, 2024 - Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich

April 26, 2024 - Storyhouse Garret, Chester (Onsale w/c 25th September)

April 27, 2024 - Liverpool Philharmonic (Music room), Liverpool

April 28, 2024 - The Old Woollen, Leeds

May 1, 2024 - Komedia, Brighton

May 3, 2024 - Works, Woolwich

May 4, 2024 - 21 Soho, London

Learn more about John Robb and his music career

John David Robb was born on May 4, 1961, hails from Fleetwood, Lancashire, and spent his formative years in Anchorsholme, Blackpool, Lancashire. His educational journey included attending Blackpool Sixth Form College in addition to the Collegiate Grammar School he also attended.

It was during this time, in 1976, after reading about the emerging punk rock scene in music publications, that he found the inspiration to establish his own musical ensemble.

John Robb drew inspiration from the DIY ethos of punk and, in 1977, founded The Membranes. During the 1980s, the band released several albums. They disbanded in 1990.

Subsequently, Robb created Sensuround, which put out two singles in the early 1990s. In 1994, he established Goldblade, which has a discography featuring albums such as Rebel Songs (2005) and Mutiny (2008).