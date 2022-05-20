"Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart": Eva Green shares supportive message for Johnny Depp in Amber Heard trial 

French actress Eva Green has publicly shown her support for actor Johnny Depp amid his ongoing high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

On May 19, the 41-year-old star, who acted alongside Depp in the fantasy drama film Dark Shadows, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with him, taken during the red carpet to promote their film.

Captioning the image, Eva Green expressed her confidence and good wishes for Depp:

"I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family."

The post, on which the comments have been limited, garnered almost 200,000 likes as of May 20.

One user commented on Eva Green's post:

"We all hope he wins this battle."

Another user commented:

"Thank u for ur support and absolutely he will as u said."

A third user commented:

"It’s great to see your support for JD. You are very brave to publicly speak about it."

The film Dark Shadows, starring Eva Green and Johnny Depp, was released in 2012, the same year Johnny began dating now-36-year-old Amber Heard.

Eva Green supported Johnny Depp amid his heated battle with Amber Heard

Angenette Levy @Angenette5

: Not that I have noticed.

CV: You know why he won't look at you. He told you you would never see his eyes again. #JohnnyDepp Camille Vasquez: Mr. Depp hasn't look at you once, during this trial? #AmberHeard : Not that I have noticed.CV: You know why he won't look at you. He told you you would never see his eyes again. @LawCrimeNetwork Camille Vasquez: Mr. Depp hasn't look at you once, during this trial? #AmberHeard: Not that I have noticed. CV: You know why he won't look at you. He told you you would never see his eyes again. @LawCrimeNetwork #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/I7h3vlx8ei

The Edward Scissorhands actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 in which she claimed she was a victim of s*xual assault and abuse.

Despite the fact that the Aquaman actress did not identify Depp in the article, she penned it two years after accusing him of abuse in a 2016 restraining order request.

During the defamation trial, Depp's legal team argued that Heard's claims lost their client gigs, including a part in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, since the charges tarnished his reputation.

Liz @AtheistjLiz



Major trigger warning for domestic abuse 🧵Witnesses to Johnny Depp's Violent Behavior, Abuse of Amber Heard, and the After EffectsMajor trigger warning for domestic abuse 🧵Witnesses to Johnny Depp's Violent Behavior, Abuse of Amber Heard, and the After Effects🚨 Major trigger warning for domestic abuse 🚨 https://t.co/Yg69XY2Q1U

Heard, on the other hand, has maintained that her charges are true, stating during her testimony that Depp misused drugs and alcohol during their relationship and battered and threatened to kill her.

Aside from Green, Depp has received support from a number of celebrities, including Chris Rock, Joe Rogan, and Ireland Baldwin.

Heard has also received support from Howard Stern, Julia Fox, and Depp's ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin, who testified in court for the defense.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met over a decade ago while filming The Rum Diary. They married in 2015 but divorced less than two years later.

As for their current case, it was supposed to end on May 19, but got prolonged this week since there is still a considerable quantity of evidence to present.

Depp is seeking $50 million and Heard has countersued for $100 million.

The trial is now scheduled to end on May 27, following which the jury will give its judgment.

Edited by Somava