Joseph Quinn to lead Bret Easton Ellis' debut horror movie, Relapse

Actor Joseph Quinn has signed on another exciting project following his heart-grabbing appearance in the fourth season of Stranger Things, where he portrayed the troubled heartthrob, Eddie Munson, according to Variety. Titled Relapse, the upcoming horror film by writer Bret Easton Ellis, who will also mark his debut in direction with this, will be set in upscale L.A.

Joseph Quinn has taken up various projects following his Stranger Things fame and is slated to appear soon in Gladiator 2 and A Quiet Place: Day One. Joseph Quinn is slated to play the main role in this upcoming Brett Easton Ellis project.

Brett Easton Ellis has written multiple novels over his long career, including American Psycho and The Rules of Attraction. Many of his works have been adapted for screen and television.

What is Joseph Quinn's Relapse all about?

Not only has Brett Easton Ellis announced the leading man and plans for his directorial debut, but he has also given viewers a rough idea about what Relapse will revolve around.

The Joseph Quinn starrer will reportedly follow Matt Cullen (played by Quinn), who checks into rehab after witnessing a horrific death during a debauched party. But when he returns from rehab, the world around him seems to have changed completely.

The official logline for Relapse reads:

"Fueled by his unstable personality and the invading power of social media, Matt’s paranoia grows, messing up with his rehabilitation program. As he starts using again, a mysterious presence starts growing around Matt, and a monster that has been haunting him since he was a teenager reveals itself. His therapist tries to help, convinced that the monster is actually in Matt’s head."

The horror movie will be set in upscale L.A., a setting that has been rarely used by mainstream horror movies, as per the director and writer. Ellis also revealed that this film will be a homage to the works of Stephen King, whom he has admired all his life. Speaking about the film, Ellis said:

"I grew up watching the iconic horror movies of the 1970s...I’ve written ‘Lunar Park,’ a horror novel, as an homage to Stephen King. It seems appropriate that my first feature would be a horror film. There is a simplicity to ‘Relapse’ that seems like the perfect form for my directing debut: something direct and impactful."

Ellis has also revealed that the upcoming film will feature his signature style of plot elements and characters, which fans have seen before in many of his works.

