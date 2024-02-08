A Quiet Place: Day One- Full cast list

A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel to the popular A Quiet Place franchise. The upcoming film will explore the origins of the terror that befell the Abbott family in the first two films.

The post-apocalyptic horror film is based on the original story by John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski. While John Krasinski directed the first two films in the franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One will be directed by Michael Sarnoski and Krasinksi is only involved in writing the story.

The upcoming film features a new set of characters as the storyline goes back in time to venture into the origins of the blind extraterrestrial monsters that plague Earth. One of the most exciting additions to the cast is Lupita Nyong'o. Djimon Hounsou is the only recurring character as he reprises his role as the Man on the Island.

A Quiet Place: Day One - Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Djimon Hounsou star in the much-awaited prequel film

1) Lupita Nyong'o as Sam

In A Quiet Place: Day One Lupita Nyong'o plays the role of Sam, a regular New York resident whose life changes one afternoon when massive objects fall from the sky and wreak havoc in the city. Her character, Sam, becomes one of the first humans to learn how to navigate survival from the alien species with acute hearing sense who invaded Earth.

Lupita Nyong'o is an Academy Award-winning actress for her supporting role in 12 Years a Slave (2013). She has worked in other critically acclaimed films like Us (2019), Black Panther (2018), and Queen of Katwe (2016) among others.

2) Joseph Quinn as Eric

While much has not been revealed about Joseph Quinn's character Eric in A Quiet Place: Day One, it is expected that he will be one of Sam's allies as they figure out how to survive the alien invasion that has befallen New York City.

British actor Joseph Quinn is most popular for his role as Eddie Munson in Season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things. He rose to prominence for his role as Enjolras in the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables. He will be seen in Ridley Scott's upcoming film Gladiator 2 alongside Pedro Pascal.

3) Djimon Hounsou as the Man on the Island

Djimon Hounsou is reprising his role as the Man on the island from A Quiet Place II. It can be expected that this film will explore how he became the leader of the colony of survivors on the island, as shown in the second film of the franchise.

Djimon Hounsou is a veteran actor who has acted in numerous films such as Never Back Down (2008), Blood Diamond (2006), Gran Turismo (2023), and Captain Marvel (2019) among others.

A Quiet Place: Day One - other members of the cast

Joining Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Djimon Hounsou as part of the ensemble cast are Alex Wolff and Denis O'Hare.

Alex Wolff has been a part of many films such as Bad Education (2019), Oppenheimer (2023), and Hereditary (2018). Details about his character are yet to be revealed. Denis O'Hare has a long list of film and television roles behind him and the role of the veteran actor in the upcoming A Quiet Place film is also under the wraps.

A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled to be released across theaters on June 28, 2024.

