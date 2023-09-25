"Just delete the whole family atp": Blueface's mom gets slammed online for defending son over Hernia post controversy 

Rapper Blueface has been facing the wrath of social media users since he uploaded a picture of his baby son's hernia condition on X (formerly Twitter) on September 24, 2023. Now, the rapper's mother, Karlessa Harvey, is receiving flak online for sharing an Instagram story in support of his son's post.

The rapper's mother shared a story on Instagram in which she wrote,

"There is nothing wrong with a parent sharing their child's birth defects. It's a scary situation and a cry for help. Stop being weird Dam."

After this, internet users started sharing the screenshot of Blueface's mother's Instagram story on X, rebuking her for supporting her son.

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, September 24, rapper Blueface uploaded a picture of his baby son's hernia condition on social media platforms and claimed that his son was suffering from hernia. He also accused the mother of the child of missing the surgery date of the infant. However, internet users called out the rapper for sharing pictures of the infant on the internet.

Social media users slam Blueface's mother for defending the rapper on the internet

Netizens were already finding it hard to accept that Blueface uploaded a picture of his baby son's hernia condition. Now, the rapper's mother shared an Instagram story in which she defended her son. Here are some reactions to Karlessa Harvey's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chrisean Rock reacted to the rapper's post about their baby's hernia condition

In another tweet on Sunday, Blueface had accused Chrisean Rock of being a "bad mother."

"She was pushing the surgery back, missing the appointments so she can do what she wants," he said.

As the rapper started receiving massive flak online for sharing the picture of their son's condition, Chrisean Rock reacted to it and said,

"He do need surgery but he didn’t have surgery. He needs surgery for his hernia, because his daddy wants to talk all this bullsh*t."

Chrisean also said that she is currently living with the rapper, and they are working to fix their relationship for the sake of their child.

Expand Tweet

After this, the rapper took to X and reacted to Rock's message by saying,

"I had a baby with a crack baby smh it's my fault to fr can't cap I tried to get that abortion but she prayed for this sh*t."

It is worth noting that a hernia occurs when the intestinal part pops out through the abdominal wall. It can easily be removed through surgery, according to Cleveland Clinic.