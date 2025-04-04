"Just say It’s not getting banned": Internet reacts to Donald Trump extending TikTok ban deadline for another 75 days

US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for TikTok's ban by another 75 days on April 4, sparking a wave of reactions online. Originally facing a shutdown, TikTok was hours away from going dark in the United States due to a bipartisan law passed last year requiring ByteDance, its Chinese parent company, to divest from the app.

With more than 170 million users in the US, TikTok's future remains uncertain as the Donald Trump administration attempts to broker a sale that satisfies national security concerns.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, Donald Trump signed a new executive order citing the need for "tremendous progress" in talks to finalize a deal that would shift ownership of TikTok to an American entity.

"My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days," he wrote on Truth Social.

He added that the extension would allow more time to secure necessary approvals. According to BBC News, ByteDance confirmed it was still in discussions with US authorities, but emphasized that any agreement would require Chinese regulatory approval.

However, despite the national security claims, TikTok users and netizens are growing increasingly skeptical. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustration over what they see as an endless cycle of extensions.

"What’s the point? They have extended the deadline like 30 times… Just say It’s not getting banned atp," one user wrote.

"I cannot keep saying goodbye on my page. I am like that one kid who says they’re transferring schools before summer, only to come back the next year," another user said.

"TikTok speedrunning more deadline extensions than a college student during finals week," one user tweeted.

"That number is specific," one user posted.

"He just keeps making excuses. We all know he doesn’t want it gone," another user tweeted.

"He bans it, delays it, plays both sides, and still wants applause? pick a storyline," one user posted.

Donald Trump grants TikTok another 75 days

Several American firms, including Amazon, Oracle, and Blackstone, are reportedly interested in acquiring stakes in a new, independent TikTok entity. Donald Trump also framed the extension within the broader scope of US-China trade relations.

"We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs," he wrote, touting tariffs as a strategic tool for national security.

China currently faces a 54% tariff on goods imported to the US, with a 34% retaliation tariff in place.

According to the Wall Street Journal, on April 2, 2025, President Donald Trump announced a significant shift in U.S. trade policy by imposing a 10% tariff on all imports, with higher rates for certain countries, effective April 5. He declared this "Liberation Day," aiming to bolster domestic manufacturing and address trade imbalances.

China retaliated with a 34% tariff on U.S. goods, escalating trade tensions. Donald Trump asserted that his policies would "never change," despite concerns over potential economic repercussions.

TikTok previously shut down temporarily in the US in January 2025, just hours before Donald Trump's inauguration, a move that left users dismayed. Although it returned following the initial extension, the current extension raises similar fears about the platform’s long-term future.

