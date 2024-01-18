"Just wants some quick clout": Famous YouTuber Edward Avila under fire for his alleged disrespectful reference to RIIZE's Seunghan in a recent video

On Thursday, January 18, famous YouTuber Edward Avila released a video referring to RIIZE's Seunghan, the member who's currently on an indefinite hiatus. The video that revolves around him doing the makeup of his trainer, who supposedly looks like Seunghan, is receiving criticism for using the idol for clout, while simultaneously disrespecting him in the video.

Right from the title, netizens were displeased and angered by the YouTuber's reference to the RIIZE member. The video was titled, "Doing my trainer's makeup cos he kinda looks like [redacted] from RIIZE lol".

Fans were naturally angry with the title, as it referred to the idol as no longer a part of RIIZE when it was announced that he was only going on a hiatus. Moreover, the YouTuber allegedly continued to throw shade at the idol, stating that Seunghan is not a member of the K-pop group anymore.

Given that fans have been doing everything in their power to get the idol back on track with RIIZE, they were not happy with Edward Avila using his name and the ongoing controversy to earn views and popularity.

Expand Tweet

Famous YouTuber garners criticism for allegedly using RIIZE Seunghan's name for clout in his recent video

On November 22, following several alleged controversies surrounding RIIZE's Seunghan, involving videos of him smoking and his couple photos with former girlfriend being leaked, among others, SM Entertainment announced his indefinite hiatus. While it was true that the idol received heavy backlash from certain netizens for the controversies, several of his fans have showcased support for him.

As they continued to advocate his return to RIIZE's promotional schedules, fans have also been arguing that his controversies weren't serious or harmful enough for him to enter a hiatus. While fans have been consistently struggling to bring the idol back to his activities, they were angered and displeased with the recent reference made by the famous YouTuber, Edward Avila.

The Filipino-American YouTuber who resides in Korea, recently got tangled up in a controversy for his disrespectful reference to RIIZE's Seunghan. In his recent video, where he did his trainer's makeup, who, according to him, looked like the idol, he talked about how Seunghan is currently on a break while making air quotes with his finger.

While this was enough to make fans angry, he continued to state that the idol is not a part of RIIZE anymore. He started the video by talking about how, ever since RIIZE debuted, he thought that his trainer looked a lot like the idol. However, what he added after this, is what made fans angry,

"But that member (laughs), he's "on break". He's not even a member anymore. (laughs again)"

Fans were not happy with the reference Edward made about the idol, since it was allegedly both disrespectful towards Seunghan, and also belittled fans' struggles and efforts to bring the idol back from his hiatus. Additionally, they were not happy with his tone, which they felt confirmedly stated that the idol was no longer a part of RIIZE, when no official announcement from SM Entertainment has been made so far about the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans have been actively reporting him and the video to remove it from the internet so that common netizens aren't misled or misinformed by his content.