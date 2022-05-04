Kailia Posey cause of death revealed as family issues heartbreaking statement 

Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey reportedly took her own life at 16. The news of her demise was initially confirmed by her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, on Facebook.

Nearly a day after her passing, Posey's family revealed her cause of death in a heartbreaking statement to TMZ. They said:

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

The devastated family also shared the accomplishments Posey achieved in her 16 years of life:

"She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."

Posey's family also shared that she had a passion for aviation and planned to continue working in the entertainment industry while pursuing her dream of earning a commercial pilot's license.

The news of Posey's tragic demise left the entire entertainment industry in shock, and numerous fans mourning the loss of the reality star on social media.

What did investigators say about Kailia Posey's death?

Kailia Posey was a reality TV star and contortionist (Image via Kailia/Instagram)

Her mother initially announced Kailia Posey's death on Facebook hours after she shared that her daughter would be graduating with honors next month. She wrote at the time:

"I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Meanwhile, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office confirmed to People that it is part of a multi-agency investigation related to the death of Posey.

The Washington State Patrol also confirmed their involvement in the investigation related to the case. Public Information Officer Trooper Jacob Kennett told the publication that the investigation involved the death of a minor:

"Yesterday on May 2 at about 1:26 p.m., Washington State Patrol was called to assist Whatcom Sheriff's department to assist in a death investigation involving a minor at Birch Bay State Park."

Other agencies involved in the investigation include the Washington State Parks Department and the Blaine Police Department. Initial unverified reports suggested that Posey was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles, but her family later confirmed that she took her own life.

Kailia Posey's family has organized a fund in her name at the Whatcom Community Foundation, intending to provide resources to help students in crisis.

Posey was a reality TV star, contortionist, and gymnast. She is best remembered for her appearance on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras and is known for her viral GIF called "The Grinning Girl."

The reality star is survived by her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, stepfather Steve Gatterman, and her two older brothers, Kai and Nick.

