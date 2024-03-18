Kang Tae-oh rumored to lead tvN's upcoming romantic comedy K-drama series, Potato Research Institute

On Monday, March 18, several Korean media outlets reported that actor Kang Tae-oh is scheduled to star in tvN's upcoming romantic comedy series, Potato Research Institute. Media outlets revealed that the actor's agency had previously requested information about his appearance in the K-drama, and after considerable evaluation, they have released their statement.

Kang Tae-oh's agency, Man of Creation, reported that they are in the process of considering the offer.

"We are positively considering appearing in tvN’s new drama ‘Potato Research Institute."

Given that the actor will be discharged from his military service on March 19, filming for the K-drama is expected to kickstart soon after his return. The show is expected to wrap up filming by next year and will be broadcast around the same time, by 2025. Since fans have not seen the actor's work lately, they are excited about his return to the screens.

Actor Kang Tae-oh reported to star in tvN's upcoming romantic comedy series, Potato Research Institute, after his military discharge

Kang Tae-oh, otherwise known as Kim Yoon-hwan, is a K-drama actor and a singer, who kickstarted his career in 2013. Following the idol's debut in the industry, he instantly garnered attention for his works such as The Tale of Nokdu, Run On, My First First Love, and more.

However, the actor's popularity peaked following his appearances in the two famous K-dramas, Doom At Your Service, and his lead role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Just when fans were familiarizing themselves with the actor's versatile qualities, they were rather saddened by the news that he would be departing to fulfill his mandatory military service.

On August 31, 2022, Kang Tae-oh revealed at his fan meeting that he'll be enlisting soon, and on September 20, 2022, he officially departed for his service. After his eighteen months of mandatory service in the South Korean military, the idol will be discharged on March 19, 2024.

Now, even before the actor has been discharged, fans have been hit with the exciting news of him potentially starring in tvN's upcoming K-drama.

Korean media outlet Sports Today reported that Kang Tae-oh will likely be kickstarting the filming of the upcoming K-drama series, Potato Research Institute, soon after his discharge from the military. The actor is being considered for the lead in the series.

"'Potato Research Institute' is a romantic comedy set in a potato research center in a mountain valley, written by Kim Ho-soo of 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' and director Kang Il-soo. It has been reported that Kang Tae-oh was offered the role of an outsider protagonist with perfect visuals and a twisted side in the play."

Following the actor's return from the military, the decision on whether he'll star in the K-drama series or not will be revealed.