The Tyrant on Disney Plus: Plot, cast, release schedule & all you need to know about Kim Seon-ho's upcoming thriller spy K-drama

Starring Kim Seon-ho, Cha Seung-won, and Kim Kang-woo, The Tyrant is an upcoming spy K-drama series. The show, which stands as Kim Seon-ho's comeback after his last K-drama, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, is expected to showcase a new side of his acting profile. Directed and written by the renowned filmmaker, Park Hoon-jung, the series revolves around a secretive project that was conducted in Korea called the Tyrant Project.

In an effort to enhance human abilities, a race to acquire a bioweapon was kickstarted between Korea and the US Intelligence Force. The show, therefore, showcases this thrilling race that unfolds in Korea. The show is scheduled for release in the second half of 2024 and will be available to watch through the streaming platform, Disney Plus.

All you need to know about Kim Seon-ho's comeback thriller K-drama series, The Tyrant

The Tyrant is a thriller spy series that showcases the unfolding events between the Korean and US governments in their race to get their hands on a bioweapon. The Korean government kickstarts a secret initiative, called the Tyrant Project, to uncover a bioweapon which is expected to help humans enhance their abilities. However, the secret gets to the ears of the US government officials.

They are displeased to hear about the secret project and demand that they close the project down immediately. Additionally, they also ask the Korean project officials to hand over the samples that they've been working on. However, during the transferring process, an unexpected incident takes place. Director Choi, played by Kim Seon-ho, who stands as a government official running the Tyrant Project, develops a plan to get the samples back to their original house.

With the help of his instructions, two operation staff, Ja-kyung and Mo-yong, retrieve the samples. However, it does not end there. An agent from the US Intelligence, Paul, played by Kim Kang-woo, learns about the incident and decides to embark on a mission to get the samples all by himself. Lim Sang-won, on the other hand, played by Cha Seung-won is a former agent who gets tasked with killing the forces that regulate the project.

The intriguing and thrilling series was directed and completely written by renowned filmmaker Park Hong-joong. He has previously rolled out several thriller series such as The Witch: Part 1 & Part 2, The Subversion, One Night in Paradise, and Kim Seon-ho's recent thriller film, The Childe. However, despite his several masterpieces, The Tyrant will be his streaming platform debut.

The show is expected to be originally released through Disney Plus. However, ScreenDaily reported that the series was pre-sold to Germany, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Thailand, and the CIS, and also made its official world premiere in Toronto last year. Following the same, the series went through more rounds of post-production, and the final draft is slated for release this year.

Though the exact details regarding its release are unveiled, it has been reported that the show will roll out in the second half of 2024, most likely in August.