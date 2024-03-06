"Feels like the climax of the entire movie": Viewers laud Kim Seon-ho & Moon Ga-young for their performance in 'Falling Slowly' official MV

On March 5, 2024, Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young created an online stir. Big Bang member Daesung released his latest solo single Falling Slowly, the music video for which featured Seon-ho and Ga-young and displayed their impeccable on-screen chemistry.

The star pair were portrayed in the video reminiscing about the happy times they spent together as lovers. One fan lauded the performance and wrote on X:

Netizens lavish praise on Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young's performances in Falling Slowly MV

When Big Bang member Daesung's management company, R&D Company, revealed the album's release date and the news that Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young would be appearing in the song video, fans were ecstatic.

The video starts with Kim Seon-ho sitting on a sofa with blood stains on his shirt as the camera slowly zooms in. Despite the establishing shot of the music video being black and white, the blood stains on his shirt were clearly obvious.

As the image gradually transitioned to color, Kim Seoh-ho is seen typing on a typewriter while working as an employee of a secret agency. The following scene features Moon Ga-young as a singer at a jazz club frequented by Kim Seon-ho. It is then revealed in the video that Moon Ga-young is the person of interest in his investigation. Hence, he decided to court her and grow close to her to derive more information.

However as predicted, Kim Seon-ho gradually fell in love with the True Beauty actress and was unable to recognize the moment at which his façade gave way to reality, ultimately leading to his demise. The performers' unwavering performances are complemented by Daesung's melodic vocals.

Netizens swooned over the latest music video as it surpassed 1 million YouTube views within 14 hours of its release. Fans lauded the actors and flooded X with praises.

Big Bang's Daesung will be interacting with fans at the BLUE SQUARE MasterCard Hall in Seoul on March 16 and 17, 2024, during his D's ROAD in SEOUL fan meetup. Daesung's solo return is a noteworthy occasion, particularly in light of his exit from YG Entertainment in 2023.

Showplay and R&D Company are in charge of organizing the event. Furthermore, fans can get their tickets via Interpark Ticket, where ticket sales will begin on February 7, 2024. A set list that summarizes Daesung's travels will be included in addition to other aspects of the event.