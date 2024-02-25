"Am I seeing a drama scene": NCT's Doyoung’s kind gesture towards actress Moon Ga-young at Milan Fashion Week leaves the internet swooning

South Korean actress Moon Ga-young made heads turn at Milan Fashion Week on February 24, 2024, with her daring choice of attire at Dolce & Gabbana's women's FW24 collection show. Her wardrobe choice caught people's attention and immediately generated a flurry of conversations on social media.

Some complimented her self-assurance, while others expressed surprise at her bold choice of Dolce & Gabbana ensemble for the night. During the event, NCT member Doyoung was also in attendance and was seen interacting with Moon Ga-young. However, a clip surfaced online that showed NCT's Doyoung take off his jacket and put it over the True Beauty actress.

As soon as the clip surfaced online, the internet went into a frenzy to see Doyoung's chivalry towards the actress. One X user reacting to the clip wrote:

"Rich main characters": Fans went gaga over NCT Dayoung's chivalrous act towards Moon Ga-young

NCT's Doyoung handed Moon Ga-young his sparkling jacket after taking it off in a video that was originally captured by Marie Claire magazine (ON LIVE). He even assisted the actress in repositioning it on her shoulders. Later, the clip made its way to X, quickly gaining viral traction.

Doyoung garnered praise from netizens for his thoughtful act, which aimed to make Moon Ga-young feel more comfortable. The actress was wearing flimsy lingerie and received criticism from internet users for her choice of attire—a black strappy lingerie with a sheer skirt that reached to her ankles—at Milan Fashion Week.

Internet went into a meltdown to watch the NCT idol's kind gesture, even if it meant baring his own shoulders, even though he got a replacement jacket right away from his staff.

Fans flooded X with praise for Doyoung, hailing him as a "gentleman" and expressing their pride in him. Here's how the internet reacted on X:

Moon Ga-young's latest look comes from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 collection, showcased in September 2023. On February 24, 2024, the actress donned the same outfit that supermodel Naomi Campbell wore on the rampwalk last year and stunned the audience with her distinct presence and gait, flaunting a translucent bustier dress.

The South Korean actress's look is part of a collection characterized by classic black-and-white color schemes, forms, proportions, and tailoring all expertly explored. It explores the rich history of the Italian Maison, taking cues from Sicilian tradition and combining black lace, seductive transparencies, and flawlessly made underwear that peeks out from below.

Meanwhile, NCT's Doyoung was announced as the global ambassador for the brand in September 2023. On February 24, 2024, the artist was seen donning black trousers and a sleeveless black satin shirt, which he paired with a sequined jacket. He completed his look with black Chelsea boots, minimal makeup, and light accessories.

The South Korean actress, who recently adopted a dramatic new look, was named the new worldwide ambassador for Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana in November 2023.