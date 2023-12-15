Moon Ga-young’s look for the Asia Artist Awards 2023 wins the internet: “SHE WILL NEVER NOT SLAY”

On December 14, 2023, Moon Ga-young attended the Asia Artist Awards 2023, a prestigious event in the Asian entertainment industry. Previously held in countries such as Japan and Vietnam, the 8th edition of the awards took place at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines.

The ceremony was hosted by Kang Daniel, Jang Won-young, and Sung Han-bin, and featured performances by various artists including NewJeans, Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor, Nmixx, Zerobaseone, Stray Kids, Itzy, The Boyz, Kwon Eun-bi, and &Team.

Moon Ga-young, who attended the event in a black dress, won the hearts of her fans, who have since been flooding the internet with complementing comments for her.

"Moon Ga-young is perfection!": Netizens swooned by Ga-young at the Asia Artist Awards 2023

Moon Ga-young has gained a loyal fan base over the years through her works such as True Beauty, Tempted, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, and The Interest of Love.

The Korean actress wore a black outfit at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 event. The use of a corset treatment beneath the sheer fabric gave a sophisticated and alluring combination. She accessorized her outfit with simple gold cross earrings and necklaces which enhanced her look further. She accompanied her outfit with a black spool heel. Ga-young did her hair by simply putting it loose with a wavy length.

Fans were stunned by the looks of Ga-young and people were calling her perfection. According to the fans, while walking on the red carpet the Korean actress was looking graceful and gorgeous.

Here are some of the posts from X (Formally known as Twitter) where people are congratulating Ga-young for winning the awards and completing her looks:

Brief details about Moon Ga-young

Previously Moon Ga-young won the Emotive Award for Actress at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards for her role in True Beauty. She was also nominated for Best Young Actress at the 2010 KBS Drama Awards for her role in The Reputable Family.

Ga-young has also gained huge popularity recently for being selected as the global brand ambassador of one of the top luxury fashion houses, Dolce & Gabbana.

She has appeared in several TV series and movies, including Laughter in Waikiki 2, Memoirs of a Man, and Find Me in Your Memory. She started her acting career as a child actress and played her first leading role in the four-episode mystery/romance drama Mimi in 2014.

All of her popular K-dramas are available to watch on platforms like Netflix and Rakuten Viki.

Other Korean artists who won Best Acting Performance Awards along with Moon Ga-young

In addition to Ga-young, other celebrities who won the Best Acting Performance Award at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 are Kim Young Dae, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, and EXO’s Suho.

The full list of winners at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 event is also available now. Stay tuned for more such news!