Moon Ga-young’s look for Dolce and Gabbana's latest womenswear campaign wins the internet: “She is so precious”

The Italian fashion brand Dolce and Gabbana recently unveiled its latest campaign with Korean actress Moon Ga-young on Instagram. The actress wore the Dolce and Gabbana SS24 collection, exuding confidence and embracing the campaign theme on Instagram.

On February 20, 2024, the fashion label uploaded some of the pictures on its Instagram account. In no time, the post reached thousands of reactions and comments from fans.

The Korean actress wore the ensembles from the latest collection that took inspiration from retro aesthetics. The satin jackets and polka-dotted dress on her were were fan-favorites.

Among the fans, one Instagram user named @gayounc commented, "She is so precious."

@gayounc commented on Dolce and Gabbana's new campaign, " She is so precious" (Image via Instagram/@dolcegabbana)

Several others have also commented on her looks and visuals, praising her for the photoshoot and hoping she returns with a new drama.

Fans praise Moon Ga-young's latest campaign photoshoot with Dolce and Gabbana

The Italian luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana unfurled its latest Spring Summer collection, which embraced mostly black and white hues. The collection offers an assortment of intimate dresses, accessories, and more.

The brand introduced the collection on its website as,

"Black Sicily, white hues, lace accents, sheer fabrics, intimate apparel, and sophisticated accessories weave together a collection of alluring and occasionally provocative pieces. A fresh portrayal of femininity, captured through the celebrated lens of Steven Meisel under the creative direction of Fabien Baron, for the new Spring-Summer 2024 Women's ADV Campaign."

The Italian brand garnered a polka dot dress in this collection, which Moon Ga-young wore in the campaign shoot. This dress is structured in chiffon material, augmenting 1960s elegance with pique details.

She also graced the white lace dress with a satin collar and paired it with lace tights. Her kohled eyes and expression won fans over. The collection also added accessories like the Sicily handbag, sunglasses, and footwear.

Fans praised Mun Ka-young's latest campaign photoshoot with Dolce and Gabbana (Image via Instagram/@dolcegabbana)

The actress' fans praised her for the latest look. While some praised her visuals, some expressed that they are excited for the fresh look of the actress at Milan Fashion Week.

At the Milan Fashion Week in 2023, she wore white shorts, a top, and beautifully draped white mesh, exuding elegance in the all-white ensemble.

The actress was named the global ambassador of the fashion label in November 2023, and during this time, Moon Ga-young said,

"Given the opportunity to work with a brand, well-known for its distinct creativeness and master craftsmanship is a great honour. I am very excited to be part of the journey with Dolce&Gabbana, and look forward to what we can create together."

Moon Ga-young has starred in several successful K-dramas and rose to fame with her role as Lim Ju-gyeong in True Beauty. She is also a global fashion icon, and teaming up with Dolce and Gabbana contributed an assortment of fashion moments for her. She showcased her natural beauty with several other campaign photoshoots from the brand.

Fans cannot wait for more fashion moments from Moon Ga-young and wish to see her take up new roles with her acting.

