5 best Nike plus size leggings for women  in 2023

The Nike brand is at the frontier of athletic apparel due to its unwavering drive toward quality and uniquely crafted products. The Oregon-based brand has a wide range of leggings that cater to all sizes and shapes.

The plus-size leggings for women are specially crafted for all body types to make women feel empowered through inclusive sportswear apparel.

To address the yawning gap in the plus size range of clothing in the athletic apparel industry, the shoe giant has expanded its approach towards women's apparel, offering a size range from 0X to 4X and also redefining the design process to fit better on everyone.

From the Universe to the Zenvy, the shoe giant has a wide collection of leggings for plus-size women.

5 best Nike plus size leggings for women to avail in 2023

1. The Universa leggings

The Universa leggings (Image via Nike)

These lilac-colored high-performance leggings are made from a midweight Infinasmooth fabric containing recycled nylon fibers. These leggings are also fitted with a lifting design to stretch during training and physical workouts.

Although the material is impressively stretchy, it is squat-proof and opaque. The leggings also feature double side pockets to store essentials like phones and ID cards. These colorful leggings are available on the brand's website for $110.

2. The Zenvy leggings

The Zenvy leggings (Image via Nike)

These plus-size leggings come in a versatile black color with a high waist design and cropped length. The InfinaSoft fabric and streamlined construction enhance the lightweight design and soft feel of the Zenvy leggings.

The leggings are light but durable, with a wide waistband and back pockets for additional storage. These premium leggings are available for $66.97 on the brand's website.

3. The Go leggings

The Go leggings (Image via Nike)

The Go leggings are high-performance leggings fitted with sweat-wicking Dri-Fit technology to prevent uncomfortable amounts of sweat from accumulating during exercise. These earthy green-colored athleisure apparel also feature midweight Infina Lock fabric for maximum support.

The internal drawcord ensures maximum fitting while the high rise extra wide waistline ensures snugness and comfortability. Another impressive quality of these leggings is that they come with six pockets— two seamless side pockets, three pockets at the back, and a zip pocket on the thigh for extra security of valuables.

The quality that sells these leggings is their versatility — they are useful athletic apparel and are fashionable casual clothing pieces when paired with a top. Shop them for $120 on the brand's website.

4. The One leggings

The One leggings (Image via Nike)

These electric blue leggings are not only fashionable, but are practical as they also feature Dri-Fit technology to wick away sweat. The leggings are made from recycled polyester fibres and are squat proof so one does not have to worry about the material being too thin and see-through.

The soft, stretchy fabric is ideal for any workout that requires a lot of movement. These fashionable leggings are snug against the body and contour the body shape without compromising comfort.

The seamless sides and V-shaped silhouette contribute to making these leggings a must-have for gym enthusiasts. Shop them for $104.97 on the brand's website.

5. The Fast leggings

The Fast leggings (Image via Nike)

The fast leggings are made of a super stretchy fabric to support the movement of the wearer. The innovative mesh panels at the back of the knees ensure airflow and breathability. Multiple pockets are already fitted into the design, allowing for the safekeeping of essentials.

The brand logo is embossed in white against the side. The midrise waistband and the Gusset lining ensure that the wearer is comfortable. The black colorway also enhances versatility. Shop these impressive sports apparel for $75 on the brand's website.

Nike athleisure apparels are highly sought after because of their quality and high-tech performance. Shop any of these leggings before they get sold out!