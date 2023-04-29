Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Lilac" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned brand Jordan has continued to make waves and attract fans in the streetwear community with the launch of iconic makeovers of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The label has followed the latest trends to satisfy consumer needs. The latest to emerge on the sneaker community's radar is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Lilac."

Jordan's eponymous label unofficially announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" to pay homage to the legendary basketball player's jersey number. In celebration of the occasion, the label has given consumers with classic and timeless makeovers, especially of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

The swoosh label hasn't announced a release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Lilac" sneakers yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will soon be released via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Lilac" sneakers

Michael Jordan joined forces with the Sswoosh label in 1984, permanently linking the worlds of fashion, sneakers and basketball. After joining forces, the duo launched the iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage, which became quite famous.

The duo kickstarted their sneaker lineage with the launch of the first signature sneaker model, Air Jordan 1, in 1985. The dynamic duo's debut sneaker model has maintained an undeniable presence in the streetwear and pop-cultural sphere for more than three decades.

Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the Nike website says:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

In 2023, the Jordan brand has focused on giving the Air Jordan 1 Mid a resurgence and has continued to launch multiple makeovers of it. The latest to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Lilac" makeover, which is similar to the recently revealed Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Purple" kids' counterpart.

The adult-sized Lilac makeover also has a similar color-blocking scheme. The base of the shoe is constructed out of crisp white leather material, which can be seen accentuated on the perforated toe boxes, mid panels and collars. A white hue is added on the midsoles.

Top view of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The white hue contrasts with the purple-hued tumbled leather overlays, which are placed on the forefoot, lacing system, heel counters and ankle collars. The purple hue is extended on the plain cotton laces. The look is finished off with the addition of Lilac hue on the tongue tags, winged basketball logo and profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides.

The lilac rubber outsoles add extra charm to the design. An aged aesthetic is carried on the tread, midsoles, profile swooshes and canvas tongue tags. The sneakers are rumored to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

