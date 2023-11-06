Reebok ES22 “Electric Cobalt” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Reebok ES22 “Electric Cobalt” sneakers have made a triumphant return, reviving Emmitt Smith’s signature shoe, the ES22. The iconic footwear, once adorned by the esteemed Hall of Fame running back on the gridiron, is now back in the spotlight. Scheduled for the festive holiday season, the brand aims to introduce various color options.

This upcoming release includes the striking "Electric Cobalt" variant, which is sure to turn heads. With a lively color palette of Footwear White, Electric Cobalt, and Glacier Blue, the sneakers are poised to make a splash in the market.

Releasing on November 17, 2023, the Reebok ES22 “Electric Cobalt” sneakers will be available at select Reebok Classics retailers and online, as well as on adidas.com, priced at USD $180.

The ES22 “Electric Cobalt” is characterized by its vibrant colors. The upper is made of White synthetic leather, which is juxtaposed with Blue mesh tongues. The design is accentuated by logo badges embellishing the tongue, lateral side, and back heels.

Ensuring comfort, the sneakers feature a White EVA midsole with visible Hexalite cushioning. This is further enhanced by a robust and traction-rich Blue rubber outsole, ensuring comfortable and stable wear.

The return of the Reebok ES22 “Electric Cobalt” sneakers signifies a revival of an iconic sports shoe. Ideal for athletes and fashion aficionados alike, the ES22 is both a nod to sporting history and a bold fashion statement.

Reebok's legacy

Founded in 1958 in Bolton, England, by the Foster brothers, Reebok quickly gained recognition for its innovative spiked running shoes. In the 1980s, Reebok gained global acclaim with the introduction of the Freestyle, catering to the aerobics trend.

Over the years, Reebok has launched iconic sneakers like the Classic Leather, InstaPump Fury, and Zig Kinetica.

The brand has also engaged in numerous collaborations with celebrities, designers, and pop culture phenomena, such as partnerships with Victoria Beckham, Kendrick Lamar, and Cardi B, as well as collections inspired by series like Stranger Things and movies like Ghostbusters. These collaborations have solidified Reebok's place in both athletic and fashion spheres.

The Reebok ES22 “Electric Cobalt” sneakers are a remarkable comeback of a classic, intertwining a rich sporting legacy with contemporary style. Releasing on November 17, 2023, and priced at $180, they will be available at select retailers and online platforms.

The Reebok ES22 “Electric Cobalt” sneakers will be accessible in unisex sizing. Enthusiasts can grab a pair from select Reebok Classics retailers, both in-store and online, or from adidas.com, starting this month.

With their advanced features, these sneakers are a great choice for those looking for something that bridges the past and present designs of Reebok sneakers.