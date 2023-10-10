Spyder x Reebok footwear collaboration: Everything we know so far

In a fusion that has caught the attention of many, the Spyder x Reebok footwear collaboration represents a seamless blend of mountain readiness with street style.

This distinctive partnership unveils not just a range of stylish footwear but also high-end technical outerwear that bears testimony to Spyder's legendary craftsmanship.

Accessories like the 700-fill Windom down jacket, co-branded hoodie, and a long-sleeve crewneck amplify the collection's allure.

Anticipation rises as the release date is set for October 19, with footwear prices ranging from $120 to $170, ensuring that both outdoor enthusiasts and urban trendsetters can get their hands on these exclusive pieces.

Leading the Spyder x Reebok footwear collaboration are three distinct sneaker models:

Spyder x Reebok Classic Leather Trail: Inspired by Reebok's '90s outdoor catalog, this shoe boasts a weather-resistant upper combined with ski-influenced hardware and a trail-ready rubber outsole. Priced at $120, its Cement/Pure Grey-Boldly Yellow colorway ensures a standout appearance.

Spyder x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge: A step into modernity with its White/Core Black/Scarlet colorway. Priced at $150, it's equipped with a durable Cordura re/cor upper, an eVent DVdry waterproof membrane, and a robust Vibram Ecostep outsole. It truly represents the ethos of this collaboration.

Spyder x Reebok Nano X3 Adventure Winter: Priced at $170, this Scarlet/Core Black/Pewter silhouette sports a weather-resistant facade, a Vibram Evo Trek outsole for unparalleled grip, and D-ring eyelets reminiscent of winter boots.

More than just shoes

In addition to the sneakers, the collection showcases apparel that mirrors the spirit of the mountains.

The shoe is a highlight is the 700-fill Windom down jacket, ensuring warmth in the most frigid conditions.

Furthermore, a co-branded hoodie and a long-sleeve crewneck further enhance the appeal of this collection, with apparel prices ranging from $85 to $279.

Tracing back the roots: Spyder

Recognized globally as a premium ski specialty brand, Spyder has long been the go-to name for those seeking mountain-ready apparel that doesn't compromise on style or functionality.

The legacy of Reebok

Reebok stands as an iconic brand in the world of sporty footwear. With its roots deeply embedded in urban culture, it has continuously introduced pieces that resonate with both athletes and street fashion aficionados.

The footwear collaboration is more than a mere collection; it's a celebration of two worlds merging to create urban-meets-mountain masterpieces. For those keen on snagging a piece of this collaboration, remember to mark October 19 on the calendars.

The entire collection is going to be available on Reebok.com and select retailers. Each of the brands put their best foot forward and that’s why, sneakerheads shouldn't miss this range!