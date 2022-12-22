Supreme x Spyder FW22 collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

The globally renowned streetwear label and collaborative powerhouse Supreme recently joined forces with David Jacobs’ Spyder to introduce their exclusive Fall/Winter 2022 collection. This collection will comprise of four different clothing items, each made in three colorways.

The Supreme x Spyder FW22 collaborative effort, from the slopes to the streets, will be made available online on December 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT in the United States. Following which, the collection will be dropped in Japan on December 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. JST.

The prices for this complete assortment will vary from $58 to $248 for each item. Those willing to buy these winter apparel items can find them on Supreme’s official webstore.

Supreme x Spyder Fall/Winter 2022 collection offers winter apparel in three color options

Here's a detailed look at the items offered under the upcoming collab winter collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

David Jacobs, a competitive skier and coach for the Canadian National Ski Team through the 1950s and 1960s, created the American ski-apparel firm Spyder in 1978 with the goal of giving the sport a new, popular image. Spyder was established in response to the market's desire for fashionable ski apparel, and it has since grown to become one of the most well-known brands among skiers and participants in other winter sports.

Spyder has expanded its selection of insulated ski racing jumpers and pants, in addition to racing gear, and is now making headway into the streetwear market by fusing athletic functionality with streetwear styles.

The American streetwear juggernaut further sheds light on the ski label,

“Over the following decades, Spyder developed new technologies. In 1994, the company was granted a patent on its SpeedWyre racing suits, designed to streamline air flow and reduce wind drag. But by 1997 - after multiple athletes won World Downhill Championships wearing SpeedWyre-enhanced suits - the International Ski Federation banned the technology, claiming that it resulted in an unfair advantage.”

Take a closer look at the items and FW22 lookbook (Image via Sportskeeda)

Additionally, it underlined the brand's unique selling point as,

“Spyder has been an official supplier of the US Ski Team for over 30 years. Today, it is the largest ski-specialty brand in the world, and remains globally known for its performance innovation.”

Spyder partnered up with Supreme to promote the look while striving to transform the perception of skiwear and contemporary fashion for the colder months. The partnership emphasizes comfort as well as adding Spyder's spider designs to typical fleece sweatsuits. The fleece jackets come in three color combinations: black, blue/red, and green/brown. They have a web pattern all-over the clothing pieces.

The blue/red combination may appeal to anyone who wants to channel their inner Spider-Man. On the left breast of each jacket is the word "SUPREME" in Spyder typeface, while the right trousers pocket bears a spider design.

Supreme labeling as well as a collared L/S top with a futuristic 3D web design are featured in black, orange, and yellow/white. This line also includes complementing Balaclavas in the corresponding colors with co-branded accents and web graphics.

While these stylish jackets will be offered with a price tag of $248 apiece, the crewneck tops will be offered for $128 each. The trousers and headgear, on the other hand, will be sold for $198 and $58, respectively.

Set your reminders for the soon arriving Supreme x Spyder Fall/Winter 2022 collection that is scheduled to launch this week.

Poll : 0 votes