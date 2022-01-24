KBS suspends The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won for two weeks over animal abuse

On Sunday, KBS announced the suspension of The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won for two weeks over the raging animal abuse public outcry, reported The Korea Herald. A horse was brought to the set for a chase scene and treated cruelly, which ultimately led to its death a week after filming.
Korean netizens raised online petitions garnering the attention of the masses along with the Korea Animal Welfare Association (KAWA). Multiple celebrities also spoke up about the torture on their social media.
Is 'The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won' suspended?
KBS’ latest historical drama The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won was recently involved in an animal abuse controversy. The script required the actor to fall off the horse during a chase scene in episode 7 which aired on January 1, 2022. The scene showed the horse, KKami, being flipped and falling on his neck.
However, viewers noticed an odd fall as KKami’s legs seemed to be tied, which was later proven to be true. Netizens raised multiple petitions demanding an update on KKami’s health. As the petitions snowballed into bigger discussions, KAWA contacted KBS and received a video that showed a group of people pulling a wire tied at Kkami’s forelegs, tripping it to record a real fall.
In the same video, KKami can be seen struggling for a few seconds and then motionless. The on-ground staff rushed to the stuntman, who also received injuries due to which filming was halted temporarily, but Kkami lay on the side - unattended.
KAWA, along with other organizations and viewers, lashed out at KBS for their cruelty and demanded an update on KKami.
On January 20, KBS released an apology and updated viewers that KKami had died a week after filming. The broadcasting network took responsibility for the death and assured viewers that it would ensure safety on set in the future.
At the time of the apology, KAWA released details such as Kkami’s name and informed that Kkami was a retired professional racehorse. News of Kkami’s death fueled more criticism, with even celebrities such as Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hospital Playlist actor Yoo Yeon-seok criticizing the team for their inhumane use of the animal.
Following the continued outcry, The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won episodes that were to be aired this weekend, January 29 and 30, along with special episodes have been suspended.