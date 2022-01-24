KBS suspends The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won for two weeks over animal abuse

On Sunday, KBS announced the suspension of The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won for two weeks over the raging animal abuse public outcry, reported The Korea Herald. A horse was brought to the set for a chase scene and treated cruelly, which ultimately led to its death a week after filming.

Korean netizens raised online petitions garnering the attention of the masses along with the Korea Animal Welfare Association (KAWA). Multiple celebrities also spoke up about the torture on their social media.

Is 'The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won' suspended?

Hyunsu Yim @hyunsuinseoul



The horse died one week later, KBS confirms. 동물권행동 카라 @ekara_org "말이 달리자 성인 남자들이 뒤에서 줄을 힘껏 당겼다."

'태종 이방원' 촬영현장 영상이 카라로 접수되었습니다. 말이 달리자 뒤에서 십여 명의 사람들이 일제히 줄을 당기는 모습이 포착됩니다. 이와 관련한 현장 스태프의 증언도 확보했습니다. "말이 달리자 성인 남자들이 뒤에서 줄을 힘껏 당겼다."'태종 이방원' 촬영현장 영상이 카라로 접수되었습니다. 말이 달리자 뒤에서 십여 명의 사람들이 일제히 줄을 당기는 모습이 포착됩니다. 이와 관련한 현장 스태프의 증언도 확보했습니다. https://t.co/coZzmot3mx TW: Shocking footage of a horse falling head first after being abruptly pulled back by a rope during the filming of a scene for KBS period drama The King of Tears.The horse died one week later, KBS confirms. twitter.com/ekara_org/stat… TW: Shocking footage of a horse falling head first after being abruptly pulled back by a rope during the filming of a scene for KBS period drama The King of Tears. The horse died one week later, KBS confirms. twitter.com/ekara_org/stat…

KBS’ latest historical drama The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won was recently involved in an animal abuse controversy. The script required the actor to fall off the horse during a chase scene in episode 7 which aired on January 1, 2022. The scene showed the horse, KKami, being flipped and falling on his neck.

However, viewers noticed an odd fall as KKami’s legs seemed to be tied, which was later proven to be true. Netizens raised multiple petitions demanding an update on KKami’s health. As the petitions snowballed into bigger discussions, KAWA contacted KBS and received a video that showed a group of people pulling a wire tied at Kkami’s forelegs, tripping it to record a real fall.

In the same video, KKami can be seen struggling for a few seconds and then motionless. The on-ground staff rushed to the stuntman, who also received injuries due to which filming was halted temporarily, but Kkami lay on the side - unattended.

KAWA, along with other organizations and viewers, lashed out at KBS for their cruelty and demanded an update on KKami.

On January 20, KBS released an apology and updated viewers that KKami had died a week after filming. The broadcasting network took responsibility for the death and assured viewers that it would ensure safety on set in the future.

GLOBALMYEON @globalmyeon KBS Apologizes After Horse Dies From Injury On Set Of “The King Of Tears, Lee Bang Won”. KBS Apologizes After Horse Dies From Injury On Set Of “The King Of Tears, Lee Bang Won”. https://t.co/lcHgJYqKfP

At the time of the apology, KAWA released details such as Kkami’s name and informed that Kkami was a retired professional racehorse. News of Kkami’s death fueled more criticism, with even celebrities such as Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hospital Playlist actor Yoo Yeon-seok criticizing the team for their inhumane use of the animal.

Following the continued outcry, The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won episodes that were to be aired this weekend, January 29 and 30, along with special episodes have been suspended.

