Kelvin Kiptum net worth: London marathon winner's career earnings explored as world record holder dies at 24

Renowned Kenyan long-distance runner, Kelvin Kiptum, who achieved global recognition for his performances, died on February 11, 2024. As reported by BBC, the 24-year-old athlete, alongside his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, lost their lives in a car accident in Western Kenya. An individual named Sharon Kosgey was reportedly with the duo during the crash and survived with severe injuries.

The Sun reported that the accident took place at around 11:00 pm local time on Sunday.

Kenya's Kiptum, a marathon icon, has been preparing for the Rotterdam Marathon, which is set for April 14, 2024. He has also been chosen to represent Kenya at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

At the time of his death, his net worth was $5 million, the majority of which came from his great sporting career.

Kelvin Kiptum 's financial standing

According to Kahawatungu, Kiptum had a $5 million net worth when he passed away in 2024. The main source of his considerable wealth was his successful long-distance running career, which brought him hefty prize money and sponsorship deals.

Kelvin Kiptum's numerous victories and record-breaking performances contributed to his financial prosperity. Notably, his triumph at the Chicago Marathon and the setting of a new World Record garnered him a prize of $150,000 (approximately Sh22.3 million), as reported by PulseLive.

As per the Sun, Kiptum spoke his remarkable journey to prominence in a BBC interview last year. He said:

"It has been a long journey for me through my career. I have been trying so hard to pursue this dream to run a world record."

Recent reports highlight Kelvin Kiptum's groundbreaking achievement in breaking Eliud Kipchoge's world record, clocking in at an astonishing 2:00:35, as reported by Tuko.

This remarkable feat not only showcased Kiptum's potential but also raised the bar, affirming the possibility of a sub-2-hour marathon. Remarkably, Kiptum accomplished this feat with only three marathons under his belt.

As per reports from Kenyan local news Tuko, additionally, as a Nike-sponsored athlete, he received a KSh 7.4 million bonus for both setting the course and world record.

The Ministry's Twitter page also confirmed that Kiptum received a KSh 5 million incentive for breaking the world record, further highlighting the significance of his accomplishment.

Allegedly, following Kiptum's accomplishment, Nike's Alphafly 3 Proto men's running shoes, which aided him in this feat, sold out in less than two minutes on Thursday, with resale prices reaching nearly $750, reports the Runner's World.

Accident that claimed the life of Kelvin Kiptum

The incident occurred in Western Kenya, a region commonly utilized as a training base for long-distance athletes due to its high-altitude terrain. As per reports by the Sun, Kiptum, who was driving at the time, was accompanied by his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, and a third passenger, Sharon Kosgey.

Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Petr Mulinge reports that Kiptum lost control of the car at approximately 11:00 p.m. local time, causing the collision. As per reports from the Sun, the car left the road, went about sixty metres, and came to rest in a ditch before running into a tree. Kiptum and Hakizimana tragically passed away at the crash scene from their wounds.

Allegedly, the third occupant, Kosgey, was transported to Racecourse Hospital for emergency care, despite surviving the collision with critical injuries.

Kelvin Kiptum at 2023 Chicago Marathon

In response to the incident, Raila Odinga, the former prime minister of Kenya, offered condolences and recognized that Kiptum was a national hero.

President of World Athletics Seb Coe also paid tribute to Kiptum's remarkable legacy and sent his deepest sympathies to his friends, family, and the sports community as a whole.

Moreover, the TCS London Marathon organizers and the global athletics community also mourned Kiptum's untimely demise, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to the sport.

Allegedly, as investigations into the accident continue, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under scrutiny.

