Kim Tae-ri’s look for Prada FW24 show at Milan Fashion Week 2024 wins the Internet: “My Queen”

Kim Tae-ri is known for always serving up high fashion looks and she lived up to her style reputation at the Prada Fall/Winter show of the Milan Fashion Week 2024.

The South Korean model and actress joined Prada ambassadors like Ellie Bamber, Ma Yili, Ellis Ross, Emma Chamberlain, Letitia Wright and Hunter Schafer, among others, to pay homage to the creative genius of the Italian fashion house.

The 33-year-old donned a Prada outfit consisting of a vintage blouse with a pair of black shorts that exuded feminine charm.

As soon as Vogue Korea posted Tae-ri’s oufit for the fashion show, netizens swarmed the comments section to express their love for the Korean actress, with one of them even calling her "My Queen."

Netizen reacts positively to Tae-ri at the Prada FW24 show for Milan Fashion Week 2024 (Image via Instagram/Vogue Korea)

More details about Kim Tae-ri’s outfit for the Prada FW24 womenswear show for Milan Fashion Week

Kim Tae-ri complemented her vintage shirt and black shorts with black platform sandals. She finished off the look with a black Prada bag with gold embossments, while styling her hair in a middle part with soft bangs to frame her face. Tae-ri opted for bold makeup with a red-lip to finish her look.

The Korean celebrity previously attended last year's FW show for Prada and kept her fans up-to-date with her Milan Fashion Week appearances on her Instagram stories.

Many of the netizens described Kim Tae-ri as beautiful, stunning, and gorgeous with some declaring that they were in love with her. One of the fans called her the "queen" of the Italian brand.

Netizens appreciate Tae-ri's outfit for the Prada FW24 show at Milan Fashion Week 2024 (Image via Instagram/Vogue Korea)

Kim Tae-ri has perfected the art of understated elegance and effortless chic as she sported minimalist fashion to exude a gorgeous look at the Milan Fashion Week.