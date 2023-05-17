Kim Woo-bin's Black Knight gets accused of plagiarism, Netflix gives a crisp response

Kim Woo-bin’s comeback series Black Knight premiered amidst high expectations but was recently claimed to have been plagiarized. According to wikitree’s report of May 16, streaming giant Netflix responded to reports of the post-apocalyptic show being copied from the 2019 video game Death Stranding. They released a crisp statement denying the plagiarism allegations.

They stated that Black Knight was based on a webtoon of the same name, released in 2016 by Korean author Lee Yoon-kyun. Moreover, the content released before the show also mentioned that it was an adaptation of Lee Yoon-kyun’s webtoon.

What is the Death Stranding video game? Netflix refuses Black Knight was plagiarized from the game

Death Stranding is an action video game developed by Kojima Productions for PlayStation 4 in 2019. It was directed by the popular designer, producer, director, and writer Hideo Kojima. A sequel for the same is currently in development for PlayStation 5. The video game is set in a post-apocalyptic USA where dangerous creatures roam across the country.

Survivors build up remote colonies to protect themselves. The major plot of the game is that a service company called BRIDGES crosses various paths and creatures to supply materials to the colonies. People play the main character whose job is to protect and deliver supplies from one place to another.

Netflix’s latest Korean sci-fi series also follows Knight 5-8, played by Kim Woo-bin, supplying oxygen to people in need in a post-apocalyptic South Korea.

“Knights” are special delivery men who walk through all odds, such as hunters, aka some rebels, to deliver oxygen and food. In the show, South Korea suffers the aftereffects of extreme air pollution and the wipeout of one percent of its population after a comet hits them, turning the land into a wasteland.

While the overall premise seems the same, Netflix stated that Black Knight was based on the 2016 webtoon of the same name created by Lee Yoon-kyun. Unlike Death Stranding, the plot and story of the webtoon and the show are the same.

It was reported by wikitree that plagiarism allegations couldn’t be made against Netflix’s Black Knight, since the webtoon was released three years before Death Stranding.

However, as per wikitree, some netizens still claim that the show seems to have taken inspiration from the Japanese video game Death Stranding despite Netflix’s statement. They mentioned that the teaser for Death Stranding was first released in 2016 at the E3 Sony Press Conference.

Meanwhile, as per The Korea JoongAng Daily, Black Knight recorded 31.2 million hours of watch time after three days of its release. It even topped the non-English TV charts on Wednesday.

Kim Woo-bin’s previous series, Our Blues, also yielded impressive results. It followed an anthology style and featured an ensemble cast including his wife Shin min-ah, Roh Yoo-seo, Han Ji-min, Lee Byung-hun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Jung Sung-il, and others.

Black Knight is a six-episode apocalyptic sci-fi series written and directed by Cho Ui-seok.

