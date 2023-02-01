King of the Hill reboot in the works at Hulu

Emmy Award-winning animated sitcom King of the Hill is finally getting revived. Disney-owned streaming service Hulu has ordered a reboot with the original creators and voice actors set to return.

Rumors of King of the Hill being renewed began doing the rounds in 2017 when creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels and the cast gathered at the San Francisco Sketchfest to mark the show’s 20th anniversary.

While the release date and plotline of the revived show haven't been announced yet, Daniels told Collider last year that the next edition of King of the Hill will be set 15 years after the series finale. He informed the publication that “the idea is a time jump, yeah, so the characters are a bit older.”

King of the Hill has been in the spotlight since its inception in 1997. The Fox show ran for 13 seasons from January 12, 1997, to September 13, 2009, across 259 episodes. During its run, it received seven Emmy nominations, of which it won two awards in 1999 and 2002.

“Excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy, and Bob,” Hulu executive says on King of the Hill revival

As mentioned, the reboot will bring back the original voice actors and also the creators. This means the cast of the Hulu animated series will include:

Judge as Hank Hill

Kathy Najimy as Hank’s wife Peggy

Stephen Root as Bill

Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill

Johnny Hardwick as Dale

Lauren Tom as Minh

While announcing the revival, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said:

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy, and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago.”

He added:

“This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

Meanwhile, 20th Television Animation VP Marci Proietto told EW that she “couldn't be more excited to visit Arlen, Texas once again and can't wait to share this new iteration through the lens of 2023 America. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill, 'Ho yeah!'”

According to IMDb, the synopsis of the original show reads:

“A straight-laced propane salesman in Arlen, Texas tries to deal with the wacky antics of his family and friends, while also trying to keep his son in line.”

Meanwhile, the crew of the revived show will consist of Saladin Patterson as the executive producer and showrunner.

All 13 seasons of King of the Hill are available to stream on Hulu and FuboTV.

