Kingdom Season 3 rumored to be seated on Netflix's upcoming K-drama series collection

On Tuesday, March 19, Kingdom's season 3 was listed as one of the many speculated Netflix K-drama series releases, exciting fans and netizens. Kingdom is a 2019 K-drama series that garnered a lot of attention for its intriguing and reeling plot. While historical K-dramas, in general, garner a lot of attention, this series in particular gained popularity for several reasons, including the cast, the plot twists, etc.

The show revolves around the story of the Crown Prince of Joseon in the 17th century, who embarks on a venture to unravel the roots of the illness that's affecting the King. However, his life takes several turns as he sees himself in the middle of a widely-spreading illness that creates a plague in the Kingdom of Joseon.

Additionally, several other challenges are thrown at him, including discovering a new set of enemies for him and his possible new responsibilities of taking over the King. The show, created by Kim Eun-hee, was praised for its storyline and for reviving the faith of historical drama fans. While its two seasons have already left many netizens stoked about the series, its possible renewal of a new season has fans intensely excited.

Kingdom is speculated to roll out its third season as Netflix's alleged upcoming releases surface on the internet

On March 19, an alleged list of Netflix's upcoming K-drama series landed on the internet, and several shows sat on the list, including Woman in Crisis, Gusand Talks, Bloodhounds season 2, etc. Among the list, netizens also found Kingdom season 3 listed, exciting fans for the show's renewal.

The 2019 K-drama series, starring Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doo-na, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Hye-Jun, Kim Sang-Ho, and more, already reeled in many viewers with its unique gathering of cast members. However, its plotline only cemented the viewers desire to stay put. As the series' previous two seasons revolved around the evolution of the deadly plague that swallowed the citizens of the Joseon Kingdom, viewers were left with high anticipation for the other upcoming events.

Fans have been waiting for almost three years since the release of its second season, and several reasons contributed to the season's delay. The makers of the series were perplexed about rolling out the new season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic environment since the series also centered around a deadly plague that led to the serious depletion of humanity.

However, with the recent surface of Kingdom's speculated season 3 release, fans can hardly wait to watch the same. In an interview with Soompi in 2020, screenwriter Kim Eun-hee said that the third season would explore the origins of the deadly plague and showcase the three characters' (Lee Chang, Seo-bi, and Yeong-shin) efforts to uncover the true reason behind the outbreak.

Regardless, the exact details regarding the upcoming season's plot or release schedule have not been revealed yet to the audience. Additionally, the news, too, is yet to be confirmed by Netflix.