"Knowing how durable they are?": Alleged Montgomery Riverfront brawl Crocs picture sparks hilarious memes online

An image, allegedly from a brawl in Montgomery, Alabama, showing a man with torn Crocs getting arrested after attempting to flee is circulating online this week. On Saturday, August 5, 2023, a fight broke out at the Riverfront Park after an African American dock worker was attacked by several white people when he asked them to move their boat as it was blocking a riverboat that needed to dock.

The incident, recorded by passengers and onlookers, showed bystanders coming to defend the dockworker. The fight then escalated into an all-out brawl.

Law enforcement authorities soon intervened and found "a large group of subjects engaged in a physical altercation," as per a statement from the police department. The statement also added that several people were arrested at the scene.

Amidst the photographs and footage of the incident circulating online, it is the picture of the man with the torn Crocs being detained by the police that garnered attention in particular.

Following a quick search, some Twitter users figured that the viral photograph is taken from an earlier incident and not from the Riverfront altercation. Some eagled-eyed netizens found out that the man was arrested near the Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, as seen in the patch on the cop's uniform.

D/\NI @yellowdani24



The GUY IN CROCS WAS ARRESTED IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TX. He was NOT on the dock!!

You can see the cop’s uniform patch.



Peace & Blessings Dear Everyone,The GUY IN CROCS WAS ARRESTED IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TX. He was NOT on the dock!!You can see the cop’s uniform patch.Peace & Blessings pic.twitter.com/1hJ2N6okPR

Despite the clarification, internet users continued to tweet the photograph and several amused netizens shared their surprise online.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @CincoGotGame)

Netizens are in splits over the alleged Montgomery brawl photograph

As the Montgomery brawl took center stage this weekend, several images and videos from the incident surfaced online. However, it is the picture of the Crocs that left Twitterati shocked and prompted humorous memes and sarcastic quips online.

The barrage of memes kept pouring in even after it was revealed that the picture was not from the Montgomery brawl.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ynobeg)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @shaTIRED, @MissNomofantasy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Jakazah_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @mistergeezy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @friendlyblkhoti)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @girly_jani)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Supernalwings)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @uhmaayyze)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Von_Weeden)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Jerztp)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Also_____)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Ayiro)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @TLKjustice30)

As news of the brawl spread, Montgomery’s mayor, Steven Reed, stated that it was an "unfortunate incident which never should have occurred."

"As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system," he added.

A separate statement from the Montgomery Police Department called the instigators "reckless individuals attacking a man who was doing his job."

According to NBC, four arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the Montgomery incident and more are expected to be issued as investigations continue. Names of the individuals detained have not yet been released.

No other statements were made public at the time of writing this article.