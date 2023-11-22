"Korea is the country of BTS": South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol gives a shoutout to the group at Buckingham Palace, leaving fans ecstatic

On November 21, 2023, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol gave a shoutout to the world's biggest boy group, BTS, during his state visit to Britain to commemorate the 140th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations with the country. He was accompanied by the first lady of the country, Kim Keon-hee.

During his English language speech to the British Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, President Yoon Suk-yeol praised various contributions Britain has made to the world, mentioning footballer David Beckham and The Beatles. He then drew parallels by highlighting South Korea's top footballer Son Heung-min and BTS.

In his speech at Westminster, he emphasized that South Korea is a country of BTS, BLACKPINK, Squid Game, and Son Heung-min. This recognition made fans ecstatic on social media, with ARMYs rejoicing about the fact that, even though the group was not present at the event, the President acknowledged their significant contributions to the industry.

"BTS LIVING LEGENDS": ARMYs rejoice as South Korean President praises the group at Buckingham Palace

As South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and the first lady, Kim Keon-hee, were welcomed by King Charles, the latter delivered a speech praising the country during the grand ceremony attended by more than 170 people. Both leaders discussed about strengthening the country's soft power and culture through the art they produce over the years.

During his speech at Westminster Palace, President Yoon Suk-yeol stated that the country will strive to work for the betterment of the political and economic security of the Indo-Pacific region, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily. The president further talked about the similarities in arts and culture that the two countries share, as translated by Korea JoongAng Daily:

"The United Kingdom is the country of the Beatles, Queen, Harry Potter and David Beckham's right foot,” Yoon said. “Korea is the country of the BTS, Black Pink, Squid Game and Son Heung-min's right foot."

Naturally, ARMYs were over the moon when the heard the speech, and they took to social media to express their pride in how the group is being recognized for their immense contributions. Fans also boasted about how BTS has tremendously increased the economy of the country.

Further, on the same day, news broke that the remaining four members of the group, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have also initiated their mandatory military process which saddened ARMYs. However, fans are proud that the group is not only increasing the popularity of the country overseas but also protecting it by joining the military.

King Charles also heaped praise on the group's cultural and overall impact in Britain stating as translated by Korea JoongAng Daily:

"It is probably artistic creativity which has brought about the most dramatic shift in Korea's place in the British cultural landscape."

He continued:

"Korea has matched Danny Boyle with Bong Joon-ho, James Bond with Squid Game, and the Beatles' 'Let It Be' with BTS's 'Dynamite.'"

It is expected that the group will reunite in 2025, after completing their mandatory military service.