Korean actor Lee Jung-jae confirmed to star in Disney Plus' upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte

On Tuesday, March 19, Disney Plus released the official trailer for The Acolyte, the upcoming Star Wars series, and Korean fans were elated to realize that Lee Jung-jae has been cast as the male lead in it. The Korean actor, who's rolled out several impressive works such as Hunt, The Housemaid, Deliver Us From Evil, etc., recently gained international fame after his role in the popular K-drama series Squid Game.

Following his new popularity, the actor was announced to star in Star Wars' upcoming series, The Acolyte, which will be rolled out on June 4, 2024, on the Disney Plus streaming platform. The series' story is set during the High Republic Era, which is about 50 years before the backdrop of the movie Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace.

Therefore, the series is expected to narrate the life of a former Jedi, Padawan, and his embarkations to investigate the crimes that unfold in the evolving galaxy. Given that this series not only stands as a commendable achievement for Lee Jung-jae but also celebrates his return to the screens after over three years, fans have been celebrating the news grandly.

Lee Jung-jae, the 51-year-old South Korean actor and filmmaker, was spotted among the several actors who starred in Star Wars' upcoming series, The Acolyte. While there were several speculations regarding the actor's appearances in the series, the recent trailer confirmed his role, leaving fans thrilled.

The actor's appearance in Disney Plus' upcoming Star Wars series was first confirmed in 2022. Recently, it was revealed that Lee Jung-jae will be taking the lead role as the Jedi master.

Star Wars' official platforms released a synopsis revealing what fans can expect to unfold in the upcoming series:

"In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems."

The other cast members of the series include Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland, who previously created the popular Netflix series Russian Doll, has made the upcoming series.

The show is speculated to be an eight-part series, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. The Acolyte is also said to have been inspired by Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The High Republic, released in 2021, which is a series of content ranging from comic books to audio shows.

Given that this is Lee Jung-jae's first non-Korean, non-Asian, or Western project, fans are intrigued about the actor's role and how he will be executing the same.