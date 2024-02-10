"Korea’s national treasure": Fans react as Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae picks BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You as his favorite song

Actor Lee Jung-jae recently revealed BTS’ Jungkook's Standing Next to You as his favorite song in a New Year's greetings video. On February 9, Korean Standard Time, Artist Company released a video featuring their actors, including renowned stars like Jung Woo-sung, Lim Ji-yeon, Park So-dam, and many more.

Lee Jung-jae, widely known for his work in Netflix's hit show Squid Game, is also affiliated with Artist Company. In the 2024 Luna New Year's greeting, the actor revealed the song that gave him strength and inspiration.

As translated by @jjk_times on X, he said,

“Though it was released a little while ago, [the song that gives me strength is] Jungkook’s ‘Standing Next To You’.” He then wished all to have a happy lunar new year’s day and asked fans to look forward to his works to be released this year, including ‘Squid Game’ season 2.”

Upon hearing Lee Jung-jae's endorsement of BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You as his favorite song, fans expressed their excitement on social media. They also expressed their pride in the K-pop idol, as one of the most popular Korean actors enjoyed listening to his music. A user on X said, “Korea’s national treasure and pride!”

“Everyone in South Korea loves Jungkook”: Fans react as Lee Jung-jae revealed his favorite song to be BTS’ Jungkook's Standing Next to You

BTS member Jungkook has made a significant impact with his solo music endeavors since the release of his debut song Seven last year. Following the huge success of his digital single, he dropped a full-length album, GOLDEN, featuring DJ Snake, Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, and Latto, on November 3, 2023.

The album's lead single, Standing Next to You, has amassed over 300 million streams on Spotify. Recently, the Hunt actor sent his greetings for the 2024 Luna New Year to his fans and lovers and also shared Standing Next to You as the song that brings him strength.

It is no surprise that the actor loves this song, as the all-English language album GOLDEN received much love from the South Korean audience as well. Fans were delighted to hear this and shared their thoughts on X.

Here are some reactions.

Lee Jung-jae’s upcoming drama Squid Game 2

Renowned for his roles in acclaimed films such as Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, New World, and The Face Reader, Lee Jung-jae garnered widespread recognition as one of the lead cast members in the Netflix drama Squid Game. The thriller survival drama, released in 2021, was a massive hit across the globe, with millions of fans tuning in to watch.

The highly anticipated second season of Squid Game is set to release this year, introducing new characters portrayed by talented actors such as Kang Ha-neul, Im Si-wan, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, and many more. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-joon from the previous season have also been confirmed for Squid Game 2.

