Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue has brought excitement to her fans by announcing a special and free intimate live gig in London. Kylie will take the stage at the renowned O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday, September 27. This exclusive show comes just five days after Kylie's highly anticipated upcoming album, Tension, which will be released on September 22.

Tension, the upcoming album, is already generating excitement among fans and music enthusiasts alike as Kylie continues to provide chart-topping hits while staying true to her signature style. The announcement was shared through a special statement made by Kylie herself.

"I’m thrilled to be returning to London to play such an intimate venue. It’s going to be a really special evening playing some favourites from throughout my career and of course from my new album out that week. I can’t wait to see some of you there!”

The album's release and gig will mark a significant moment in the pop music industry. The live performance at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire will provide a rare opportunity for fans to experience the new tracks in an iconic venue.

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to get the latest updates about the show.

A complete guide for tickets to Kylie Minogue's free intimate London gig

Kylie Minogue's exclusive live performance at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire is set to take place on Wednesday, September 27. To make this experience even more special, entry to the show will be free. However, there is a catch: there are only 700 passes available exclusively for O2 Priority customers.

Registrations for this exclusive event are now open, and the entry will be determined through a ballot system. This ensures that every O2 Priority customer has a fair shot at securing their spot.

O2 Priority customers who are eager to witness Kylie Minogue's magical performance can enter the ballot for tickets now. To do so, one can visit priority.o2.co.uk and submit your entry. The ballot entry period is currently live and will close on September 14.

This unique approach to ticketing aims to provide equal opportunities for all O2 Priority customers. This will ensure that a lucky 700 will be part of the intimate audience that experiences Kylie's musical brilliance up close and personal in the London show.

Kylie Minogue's latest release, single Tension, has made an impressive debut on the UK singles chart, securing the 19th position. This accomplishment marks Kylie's 53rd Top Forty hit in the UK, solidifying her status as the only female artist to achieve a No. 1 album in five consecutive decades in the country.

Additionally, Tension has entered the Australian charts at No. 46 this week, marking a noteworthy achievement as the first time Kylie has achieved two Top Fifty singles in Australia in one year since 2008. Her previous single, Padam Padam, achieved considerable success, reaching No. 8 in the UK and No. 19 in Australia.