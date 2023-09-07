Ladue car crash: Three 15-year-old high school students killed after crashing car into a vacant home 

A fatal car crash that took the lives of three people took place after a car collided into a vacant house in Ladue on Wednesday, September 6. Three teenage boys were the reported fatalities in the incident, identified as Deion Robinson, Johnnie Ursery, and Demetrius Ingram.

Authorities stated that the vehicle was moving at a high speed, and the driver failed to take note of a sharp curve which led to the brutal crash.

The Ladue School District has expressed its deepest condolences after the tragic demise of the three boys, who used to study at Ladue Horton Watkins High School. The school authorities are also providing support for those who are mourning their losses.

Three Ladue Horton Watkins High School students lost their lives after crashing into an empty house on Wednesday

On September September 6, at around 6.30 am local time, a car crashed into an empty house at the 1000 block of Groby. Authorities believe that due to the high speed of the car, the driver failed to negotiate the sharp curve in the road and lost control of the vehicle.

Jim Wipke, superintendent of the Ladue School District, spoke to the deceased students' families, and expressed his condolences. Wipke said:

"We are here to support our families, we are here to support the friends of those that have lost their lives, and we are doing whatever we can to provide support."

Wipke further stated that he hopes anybody trying to cope with the tragedy will reach out to those offering support in the difficult time. He also confirmed that the counselling program will be there as long students feel the need to express themselves and their thoughts.

The school district had also released a statement after the horrific crash, which read:

"It is with profound sadness that we learned of the news that three of our high school students were involved in a fatal automobile accident this morning. While many details surrounding this heartbreaking incident remain unclear, we hold the families of our students in our thoughts."

Expand Tweet

The community and the school are mourning the loss of the boys

It has been revealed that one of the three teenagers was driving the vehicle when it crashed. The car reportedly belonged to his mother. While the driver had a seatbelt on, the others did not wear it. The entire community has been impacted by the tragedy.

University City Police have asked the Missouri Highway Patrol to look into the crash. It has been brought to notice that University City Police tried to pull over a vehicle some time before the crash, and they didn't know if the same car crashed. Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said:

"They just wanted to make sure there were no improprieties if, in fact, it did turn out to be the same vehicle."

Jenn Bugg, whose son was friends with the boys, was present at the crash site on Wednesday. Bugg said:

"Teenagers make teenager decisions. Unfortunately, they weren’t given the opportunity to learn."

Expand Tweet

Authorities are investigating the crash, and currently have refused to reveal additional information.