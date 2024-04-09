"Larry David has treated me like a god": Late 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Richard Lewis thanks co-stars in behind-the-scenes clip

As Curb Your Enthusiasm comes to an end, HBO released a behind-the-scenes video that included late actor Richard Lewis giving a heartfelt speech. In honor of the American sitcom airing its finale on Sunday, April 7, 2024, MAX released the footage from the last day of shooting.

The footage begins with the show's director, Jeff Schaffer, saying, “That’s a wrap on the funniest show ever.” The heartwarming clip includes Cheryl Hines, who played David's wife and later ex-wife on the show, echoing similar sentiments. The cast and crew presented David with a signed portrait, which appeared on the seventh episode of the final season, The Dream Scheme.

Lewis passed away on February 28, 2024, after suffering a heart attack in his Los Angeles home. While he couldn't see the finale, he made clear his love for the show in the video, stating:

"Larry David has treated me like a god. All of you have. This is the greatest experience of my career, and I love each and every one of you. I’m honored to be working with arguably the greatest sitcom writer of the last two centuries. Thanks for being so sweet to me."

As Lewis continues, David, who created the show, can be seen looking emotional, trying his best not to cry, and walking out of the spotlight. The comedy series ran for 12 seasons, airing from 2000 to 2024.

Richard Lewis was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2021

Richard Lewis was open about his health problems. Back in April 2023, Lewis announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease two years earlier. At the time, he elaborated that he was lucky he "got it late in life." Expressing that he was doing okay, he added that it progresses "very slowly, if at all," and he was on the right medications.

According to a statement by his co-star Susie Essman to EW:

"He had suffered so much. He had back surgery, and shoulder surgery and Parkinson's. He was so upset that he couldn't be in more than one episode in season 11. So it meant so much to him to come back in season 12."

Born in Brooklyn, New York, the entertainer wrote ad copies in New Jersey while also writing jokes for other comedians. He performed his first stand-up at New York's Improvisation and Pips in 1971. The entertainer became known for his dark and self-deprecating humor.

In addition to his comic tours, he is known for his role in the ABC sitcom Anything But Love, playing the role of Prince John in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and playing a fictional version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Richard Lewis was 76 when he passed away.

As news of his death spread, Larry David, who had known him since they were 13, released a statement mourning the loss of his friend. Talking to ET, David stated:

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that, I’ll never forgive him."

A special tribute dedication card appeared before the first episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm's final episode, along with a headshot of the late comedian. It read, "In memory of Richard Lewis, 1947–2024."

Richard Lewis is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky.