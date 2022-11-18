Lauren Ridloff says there won't be too many dry eyes after The Walking Dead finale (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead is finally coming to an epic conclusion after 11 seasons of zombie-gore, nail-biting moments, unpredictable plot twists, and even shipping wars. The final episode of the iconic television series airs this Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

Ahead of the series finale, The Walking Dead cast spoke to SK Pop in a roundtable interview. Lauren Ridloff, who plays Connie, a journalist whose article is responsible for exposing the wrongdoings of The Commonwealth, spoke to us about what to expect in the final episode.

Obviously, The Walking Dead actress could not tell us much. Interestingly, she was the only cast member on the panel (also consisting of Ross Marquand and Seth Gilliam) who had seen the final episode at the time of the interview.

She assured us that there won't be too many dry eyes in the house once fans watch The Walking Dead for the very last time.

Lauren Ridloff says that a lot of loose ends will be tied in the final episode of The Walking Dead

At the start of the conversation, Ridloff checked with the rest of her castmates to confirm whether they'd seen the finale:

"I just saw the final episode myself. Ross, Seth, have you seen the final episode yet?"

When they replied that they had not, Ridloff teased what to expect in the endgame:

"I don’t know. I think like Ross said earlier, it was a very long shoot and towards the end, our schedule just kept getting moved around so much…I got a little bit lost in terms of what was actually happening. And I have to say that a lot happens in the final episode. A lot of loose ends are tied up."

Long-time fans of The Walking Dead are doubtless aware that this is a show that takes an emotional toll on viewers. Fan favorites can die at any moment, and the recent lack of deaths could be a foreboding sign that some may happen in the final episode. Ridloff was very careful with her words as she continued:

"And we see the thinking behind the spinoffs. So, I think I was satisfied with the ending because of that. Because I started watching the show as a fan when it first came out. They won’t expect a lot of dry eyes in the house when it comes out. Let’s just say that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Khary Payton, who plays King Ezekiel, also gave us an indication of what happens in the finale. He assured us that it'll be great and that fans will love it.

What to expect in the finale?

The last time we checked in, zombies had infiltrated the walls of The Commonwealth and this includes the variant walkers who can run, pick things up and even climb walls when they so choose to.

Our group will make one final stand against this army of the undead as they march down the street! It's human beings vs. zombies once more, just like when the series first commenced.

