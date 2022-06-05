×
Create
Notifications

LE SSERAFIM’s fans leave Kim Garam’s name out of fan chant on Show Champion stage

LE SSERAFIM&#039;s Kim Garam excluded from group fan chants during a music show performance (Image via @le_sserafim/Instagram)
LE SSERAFIM's Kim Garam excluded from group fan chants during a music show performance (Image via @le_sserafim/Instagram)
Afreen Khan
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Jun 05, 2022 11:38 PM IST

HYBE’s rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM has been promoted as a five-member group for the past few weeks. With Kim Garam’s hiatus, things took a turn when netizens found that the live audience on Show Champion excluded her name from the group’s fan chant.

Fan chants are an important part of a K-pop group’s live performance and work as energizers, as they show a fandom’s enthusiastic support for the group.

After the FEARLESS group’s Kim Garam was embroiled in a school-bullying controversy, fans noticed that the people who attended the live performance left out the 16-year-old idol’s name.

In the fan chant, Kim Garam's name sits between Kazuha and Hong Eunchae's names. As per the FEARLESS guide, fans need to chant all members' names in a specific order during the third chorus. While cheers could be heard for everyone else, fans heard a pin-drop silence in place of the 16-year-old's name.

Netizens harbor contrasting views following LE SSERAFIM fans' exclusion of Kim Garam’s name from the fan chant

youtube-cover

Story continues below ad

LE SSERAFIM ended their FEARLESS promotions with an impactful performance on Inkigayo on June 5. Before that, the group performed their debut track on Show Champion on June 1. With the doors open for a live audience at music shows, the girl group performed their best among fan chants and cheers from the audience.

During the third chorus, where LE SSERAFIM’s guide suggests that a full-group fan chant should be initiated — one where people shout out all the members’ names one by one — netizens noticed that the audience went silent during the part where Kim Garam’s name was to be shouted and only screamed for the other five members.

The silence has divided the fandom in half. Some fans believed that it was an indirect message to HYBE and Source Music that they did not want the 16-year-old idol back in the group. Meanwhile, a few believed that they remained silent simply because the member was on a hiatus.

Story continues below ad

the name fan chant going completely silent on garams name fhcjdjdh
i thought the fan chant was over like twitter.com/proyunjin/stat… https://t.co/6mLF4rCova

Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Story continues below ad

@proyunjin KAZUHA *complete silence for a whole second* HONG EUNCHAE
@proyunjin i love how they purposefully left a blank space, the IMPACT of it is so much bigger than if they just skipped to the last one
@proyunjin I can't breathe, they really redacted her

Story continues below ad

@proyunjin not a single soul muttering her name my god
Its a skipped of kim garam maybe bcause of her hiatus. Its good than deny her existing lol. Its not hating. All of you never watch t-ara fanchant when they promote as 4? They kept silent for 2 name! twitter.com/proyunjin/stat…
Their fandom just petty atp 😭😂 twitter.com/proyunjin/stat…

Story continues below ad

Kim Garam bullying scandal

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Garam has been involved in a school-bullying scandal since she was introduced as the group’s member. Multiple anonymous netizens, one with the alias Yoo Eunseo, alleged that the now-idol bullied them in school, made them an outcast, and would also indulge in smoking and drinking.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the other hand, HYBE and Source Music have strongly denied all the allegations. They stated that the 16-year-old was the victim of bullying at school and not the other way around.

Story continues below ad

After Yoo Eunseo’s law firm threatened to release a school-violence committee report that named the LE SSERAFIM member the bully, HYBE released a statement detailing the incident between the high schoolers.

On May 20, the company announced Kim Garam’s temporary hiatus to "focus on healing her wounded heart."

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी