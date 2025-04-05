  • home icon
"Learn how to pronounce the dishes you're actually critiquing" — Padma Lakshmi slams food influencers over their negative review of a restaurant

By Madhurima Roy
Modified Apr 05, 2025 08:29 GMT
Netflix's "Survival Of The Thickest" Season 2 Premiere - Source: Getty

Padma Lakshmi, former Top Chef host and TV personality, has slammed food influencers over their review of Semma, a popular Michelin-starred South Indian restaurant in New York City. On March 7, the food influencer duo The VIP List reviewed the restaurant and criticized it, saying every dish had the same spicy "mystery sauce."

According to TODAY's report, Padma Lakshmi slammed the influencers in a TikTok video on April 3. The former TV personality and model stated that Michelin doesn't care about their opinion, and before criticizing international cuisines, they should pronounce the names of the dishes correctly. Padma Lakshmi said,

"I'm pretty sure Michelin doesn’t give a sh*t about you, either, or what you think about anything, let alone food, and just a tip before you go off slagging other cuisines, maybe you should understand them a little bit more, or at least, I don't know, learn how to pronounce the dishes you're actually critiquing. I got news for you: There’s no 'tiki' anything in Indian cuisine."
The media outlet reached out to Meg Radice and Audrey Jongens, the influencers who run The VIP List. They stated that taste is subjective, and they have the freedom to post whatever they like or don't like. The food influencers also claimed that the review video was "satire." They said,

"We all have it [taste], and you don't need a certification to know what you like (or don't). That's kind of the whole point of what we do. You're welcome to agree with our taste—or not. Social media gives us the freedom to spotlight what we think is great and call it out when it's not. If we don't vibe with a place, that's not a scandal. It’s just content. It’s commentary. It’s satire."
Why did Padma Lakshmi leave Top Chef?

Padma Lakshmi at the Launch Of 2025 Pirelli Calendar By Ethan James Green - Image via Getty

In August 2023, Padma Lakshmi appeared on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast. She revealed why she quit hosting the popular show Top Chef after 17 years. The TV personality stated that she used to spend the whole year working on shows. The entire process was "exhausting" for her, and she had to quit. She said,

"I had been on location for eight months out of the year. And when I wasn’t on location, I was in pre- and post-production for both my shows. And I was looking at edits of one show while on the set of another show. It was just exhausting and untenable for me to continue that way."
In the podcast, Padma Lakshmi said that Kristen Kish, the former winner of the show, would be a capable replacement for her, and after quitting, she felt like she could challenge her creativity.

"I also felt I've done everything I set out to do and more at Top Chef. I’m leaving the show at a very high point, in very capable hands. Now, it’s time for me to challenge myself creatively," she said.
The former host claimed she didn't have time for her only daughter, Krishna, due to her tight schedule. She couldn't date anyone either, as her employees or employers always surrounded her. She said,

"I haven’t had a relationship in a long time either, because I’m always working. I don’t know when I think I was going to meet anybody. I’m surrounded by people I either employ or employ me, and neither of those [groups of] people are appropriate [for a romantic relationship]. It was also about having a personal life, to be honest, and also being present for my daughter."
For the unversed, Padma Lakshmi had her daughter, Krishna Lakshmi, with her ex-boyfriend Adam Dell, a businessman and the brother of Dell's founder, Michael Dell.

