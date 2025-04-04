What happened in the trivia Quickfire challenge on Top Chef season 22 episode 4? Details explored

Episode 4 of Top Chef Season 22, titled Top Chef Trivia, aired on April 3, 2025. Contestants were divided into teams of four for a buzzer-style trivia round.

Guest judges included Canadian actor Michael Cera and Jeopardy! champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach. Host Kristen Kish introduced them before explaining the Quickfire Challenge: teams would answer 15 questions, earning one point per correct answer.

Stating the importance of those points, Kristen stated that the team to win the highest points would get 30 minutes to cook, the second place holders would get 20 minutes to cook, while the team in the last place would get 15 minutes.

What happened in the trivia Quickfire Challenge in Top Chef season 22 episode 4?

After Kristen explained that their scores were going to determine their cook times, she clarified that if they failed to answer a question, the other two teams would get a chance to buzz. After understanding that the losing team would only get 15 minutes to cook, Caesar, the executive Chef from Chicago, came to a Top Chef confessional to say:

"What can you get done in 15 minutes?"

She then asked the contestants to get behind the three buzzer tables, dividing themselves into groups of four:

Yellow Team: Kat, Katiana, Henry, Tristen

Purple Team: Lana, Massimo, Paula, Zubair

Green Team: César, Corwin, Shuai, Vinny

Kat from the Yellow Team came to a Top Chef confessional to say that Tristen was like an encyclopedia of "crazy" facts, so she was happy about him being on her team. The scene flashed back to the time when Tristen was captured talking about a Filipino omelette, Ukrainians living in a certain area, and NBA players in the Olympics. Kat thought they were going to "nail" it because of Tristen.

Lana said that Massimo was on her team and his aggressiveness was perfect for a challenge where they had to press the buttons, so she was confident. Kristen then announced that Michael was going to ask them their first question. He went on:

"What is one of the most suggestive vegetable emojis?"

The Green Team took the point on this one as they correctly guessed "eggplant". 14 more questions later, the Green Team emerged victorious and was given 30 minutes to cook a dish that featured either of these ingredients- shiso, ginger, eggplant, lamb, scallops, chile crisp, nectarines, and panko bread crumbs.

The Purple team came in second, which meant they were going to get 20 minutes to cook and would have to use fennel, toro, pretzels, and curry in their dishes. Lastly, the Yellow Team only got 15 minutes to cook, and also got the hardest of ingredients, such as rice, sandwich, and 'battered'.

In the end, Corwin from the Green Team won with his chile-crisp scallops and ginger beurre blanc and bagged $10,000. Shuai from the Green Team also came out on top with her salad, while Kat from the Yellow Team was put on top because of her quick raspberry cognac sauce. People at the bottom included Henry, Massimo, and Tristen.

New episodes of Top Chef season 22 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

