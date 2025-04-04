“Can’t wait to try four different battered-rice sandwiches”— Top Chef guest judge Amy Schneider’s remarks on the Yellow Team’s shocking ingredients

Season 22 of Top Chef released episode 4 on April 3. Titled Top Chef Trivia, the episode saw the difficult elimination of Zubair after a trivia Quickfire round and an elimination round. The episode also featured Michael Cera as the guest judge, with Jeopardy! champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach as guest judges.

The contestants were divided into three teams for the trivia Quickfire challenge based on the trivia questions they answered. After this, each team was assigned certain dishes and ingredients that they had to use in their cooking. The Yellow Team, consisting of Henry, Kat, Katianna, and Tristen, had to make something that featured rice, sandwich, and "battered." After seeing the tough list of things the Yellow Team had to use, Amy Schneider joked:

"I can’t wait to try four different battered-rice sandwiches."

The Yellow Team was also given only 15 minutes to cook their dishes compared to the Green Team, who were given 30, and the Purple Team, who got 20 minutes. After the Quickfire challenge, Tristen and Henry from Team Yellow went into the bottom three, alongside Massimo from Team Purple, but neither got eliminated.

What happened with the Yellow Team on Top Chef season 22, episode 4?

The episode started out with the Top Chef host, Kristen Kish, introducing a Canadian, Michael Cera, to the chefs, for the Destination Canada-themed season. In came Jeopardy! contestants Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach as well.

Kristen then announced that for the day's Quickfire, the contestants were going to play their own trivia game that was going to determine their cook times. She explained that they had a total of 15 questions and if a team got one right, they would get one point. If they got it wrong, the other two teams would have a chance to buzz in and answer.

Explaining further, she stated that the team with the most correct answers would get 30 minutes to cook their dish, the one with the second highest correct answers would get 20 minutes to cook, and the team to come last would get 15 minutes. She then asked the contestants to split themselves into 3 teams of 4. Henry, Kat, Katiana, and Tristen chose to team up and be under the Yellow Team. Kat took to a Top Chef confessional.

"Tristen is like an encyclopedia of crazy facts," Kat said.

The scene flashed back, showing Tristen's trivia prowess, capturing him talking about a Filipino omelette, NBA players in the Olympics, and the Ukranian population in the area. Kat thought they were going to "nail" it as she got Tristen on their team.

However, contrary to Kat's beliefs, Tristen wasn't able to save the Yellow Team, and they came in last place. This gave each of them only 15 minutes to cook. Despite the time crunch, Kat became one of the top cooks in the challenge after she decided to make a banana and Nutella toast, keeping the "sandwich" in mind. She, however, jazzed the dish up by making a quick raspberry cognac sauce to go with it.

Tristen went to the bottom because the judges thought he could do better, while Henry was sent to the bottom because he needed to get back to his standards.

The last fight was between Zubair and Henry, but the latter was saved because of his elimination challenge Butter Tart that the judges thought was what it should've been. Zubair failed because of an overcooked duck and because nothing on his dish was properly made.

New episodes of Top Chef season 22 are released on Thursdays at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

