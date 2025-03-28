Top Chef season 22 episode 3 recap: Chefs tackle a cold dish challenge while tricky ingredients lead to elimination

Top Chef season 22, episode 3 aired on March 27, 2025, and continued the Destination Canada theme with a task inspired by ice hockey terminology. The episode was titled Better Served Cold, a reference to the Elimination Challenge where chefs were required to create dishes which were best served cold.

The twist came when each chef had to pick a cloche labeled with a hockey term, which revealed an ingredient or theme they had to highlight in their dish. Host Kristen Kish explained the rules alongside Canadian Olympic hockey player Natalie Spooner.

“The dish should be something that’s served cold — but still delivers flavor,” she shared.

However, this connection between hockey slang and food led to confusion. As one chef said that it was like "Russian roulette… no pun intended,” referencing the random nature of drawing cloches with unfamiliar phrases.

Next, in the Quickfire Challenge, chefs were supposed to create Jamaican patties using freshly prepared dough. A lunch break was given mid-task to allow the dough to rest, adding a variation to the usual time-pressured format. A $10,000 reward raised the stakes in the competition.

Quickfire challenge in Top Chef season 22 episode 3

This episode of Top Chef opened with the Quickfire Challenge featuring Toronto-based chef Dwight Smith, who introduced the chefs to Jamaican patties sourced from local bakeries. The contestants were tasked with creating their own version of the pastry, using 15 minutes to prepare the dough, followed by a rest period before final assembly.

Some chefs quickly adapted to the challenge. Others struggled, particularly with dough consistency. Massimo shared that his dough turned into batter, while Kat and César also faced difficulties with texture. The judges responded positively to the creativity and flavors, with entrée featuring ingredients like nori from Katianna, fenugreek from Henry, and chopped cheese from Vinny.

A few chefs landed in the bottom due to issues with execution. Massimo’s dish, made with densely ground oxtail, nearly caused a negative reaction from guest judge Dwight. Massimo admitted that it was an "unnatural disaster.”

Katianna and Zubair, on the other hand, received praises. Moreover, Shuai impressed the judges with a scallion-pancake-inspired patty. Ultimately, Katianna’s patty, featuring Korean flavors, earned her a second consecutive Quickfire victory, raising her total cash winnings to $15,000.

Cold dishes meet hockey slang in elimination round

The Elimination Challenge introduced a new format in this episode of Top Chef. Each chef selected a cloche labeled with a hockey term, which revealed an ingredient to highlight in a cold dish. Massimo got “muffin” for the task and ended up preparing a dessert with muffin-flavored elements, including a ganache, crémeux, and melted ice cream.

Anya received “eggs” and attempted to create a pine-needle ice cream and cake with sea-buckthorn powder, but struggled with both consistency and flavor. Paula, who got “peanut butter,” prepared Ecuadorian ceviche, but was critiqued for lacking enough of the ingredient. She clarified that Ecuadorian ceviche was supposed to be "brothy,” but the judges wanted more peanut presence.

In contrast, Katianna once again impressed with Korean cold noodles infused with Pernod for licorice flavor. Corwin bounced back with an apple-based scallop aguachile. Tristen made a deviled egg tartare with a liquid-nitrogen yolk, inspired by a video call with his mom and stepdad.

The top three were Katianna, Corwin, and Tristen, with Katianna winning again. The bottom three included Massimo, Anya, and Paula.

“The dish sucked! I’m embarrassed!” Massimo said.

Paula defended her dish’s cultural authenticity, the Top Chef judges ultimately eliminated Anya for multiple technical mistakes and a lack of focus on the egg element.

Watch new episodes of Top Chef airing every Thursday on Bravo.

