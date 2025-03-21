Who went home in Top Chef season 22 episode 2? Details explored

Top Chef season 22 released episode 2 on March 20, 2024. It featured a Quickfire Challenge centered on poutine, followed by an Elimination Challenge requiring chefs to make a seven-course brunch with maple syrup as the main ingredient.

The judges criticized Henry's fried chicken for being dry and brittle, while Bailey's maple pie was bland and undercooked. After consideration, the judges determined that Bailey had the weakest dish of the challenge, resulting in her elimination. She will now participate in 'Last Chance Kitchen' for a chance to rejoin Top Chef.

Bailey eliminated from Top Chef season 22

Bailey struggled with her maple tart in the Elimination Challenge. Top Chef judges found that the dessert was not baked properly, and the maple flavor did not come through. Kristen Kish pointed out that the primary taste was flour rather than maple, while guest judge Daniel Boulud noted that her decision to include honey overpowered the required ingredient.

Henry was also in the bottom two due to his fried chicken, which the judges found dry. His dish, made with oil left over from Zubair’s winning tandoori fried chicken, lacked the expected crispiness. However, the judges said that his dish still had some merit, allowing him to stay in the competition. The Brown Team was declared the winner, earning a $35,000 prize for their stronger use of maple syrup across their dishes.

What else happened in Top Chef season 22 episode 2?

In the Quickfire Challenge, which featured Sarah Levy as the guest judge, competitors had to recreate poutine, a traditional Canadian meal. Wisconsin-native Kat made a poutine-style dish with cheese curds, smoked soy, crispy potatoes, and mushroom sauce. Kristen Kish acknowledged her expertise, saying:

“You’re from Wisconsin — you know a cheese curd or two.”

Shuai won the competition with his three-cheese sauce and soy sauce fondant potatoes, collecting $5,000, while Kat's dish finished in the top three.

The chefs were divided into two teams, Brown and Green, for the Elimination Challenge. The task was to prepare a brunch consisting of seven courses, each of which featured maple syrup.

Before cooking, a twist was added: each team was given $50 to purchase unexpected ingredients for their competitors. The Brown Team selected pre-cooked lasagna and white truffle oil, while the Green Team selected pre-cooked pizza and various chocolates.

During the cooking process, several chefs faced challenges. Bailey’s mixer malfunctioned, forcing her to redo her tart dough. Corwin had difficulties steaming his chawanmushi, mistakenly leaving plastic wrap on his dish. Moreover, and some contestants struggled to finish their plating.

The Brown Team presented their dishes first. Zubair’s tandoori maple-fried chicken with scallion corn cake impressed the judges, earning him the best dish of the night and immunity for the next episode.

Shuai’s toad in the hole, which incorporated pizza from the sabotage twist, was also well-received by judges. Paula successfully used the candy sabotage in her French toast with candy corn cream anglaise and peach gummy Italian meringue.

From the Green Team, Kat’s congee with maple bacon chili crisp was a standout dish. Sarah Levy said:

“Though I’d never think to order it from a menu, the congee was delicious.”

Tom Colicchio added, “A great hangover food.” Despite Kat’s strong performance, her team lost the challenge. In the end, the judges determined that the Brown Team had used maple syrup more effectively in their dishes, securing their victory. The Green Team faced elimination, leading to Bailey’s departure from the show.

Bailey will now compete in 'Last Chance Kitchen,' where eliminated chefs fight for a second chance to return to Top Chef.

Top Chef airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

