Who got eliminated in episode 4 of Top Chef season 22? Details explored 

Top Chef Season 22, Episode 4 aired on April 3, 2025, featuring a trivia-based Quickfire Challenge and a savory twist on Canadian desserts. Guest judge Michael Cera joined the host, while Jeopardy! Champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach read trivia questions.

The chefs were split into three teams, with correct answers earning them more ingredients and time. The Green Team performed best, while the Yellow Team was left with just three ingredients: rice, batter, and sandwich.

Later, the Elimination Challenge required chefs to create savoury dishes inspired by Canadian desserts such as butter tarts, jam jams, figgy duff, and more. Each pair worked with a limited budget and shopping time. At the end of the challenge, the judges discussed technical execution and concept clarity. The chef who got eliminated in this episode was Zubair.

Elimination Challenge featured a savoury spin on classic desserts in Top Chef

The Elimination Challenge began with each pair drawing a Canadian dessert from a knife block in Top Chef. Their task was to translate the core flavours of that dessert into a savoury dish. Zubair and Henry both drew butter tarts and decided to work with duck. Zubair’s dish focused on aesthetics, while Henry prepared a sous-vide duck plate.

Corwin and Tristen, working with figgy duff, both received praise from the judges. Corwin’s jerk fried chicken and Tristen’s pepper-pot-inspired dish stood out. “Yum,” Tom said after tasting the dishes, showing quick approval. Kat also earned a top spot with her interpretation of the Nanaimo bar, using duck skin crumble created with liquid nitrogen.

Her partner Paula, however, struggled to bring out the flavors clearly. Shuai and Katianna, assigned jam jams, didn’t meet the challenge expectations. Shuai’s Japanese-style meatballs had too many strong elements. Katianna, who had immunity, made a rye porridge that didn’t land with the judges.

Tom said some chefs “completely ignored the challenge,” raising concerns about focus and execution. Zubair’s duck was overcooked,

“No one wants to brave taking another bite,” Michael Cera said.

Despite Tom's supporting Zubair’s attempt to match the theme, the technical flaws led to his elimination from Top Chef. Kristen announced the result with a simple, “Zubair.”

Quickfire Challenge included trivia, buzzers, and ingredient twists

The Quickfire Challenge in episode 4 of Top Chef took on a trivia format, with chefs competing in teams to answer food-related questions. Each correct answer allowed the team to unlock an ingredient. The final score also determined the cooking time: 30 minutes for first place, 20 for second, and 15 for third.

The Green Team, Corwin, Vinny, Shuai, and César won the round and gained access to eight ingredients. Each chef was required to use at least three of their unlocked ingredients. Corwin prepared chile-crisp scallops with ginger beurre blanc and won the challenge, earning $10,000. He said the prize money was going “strictly for bills.”

Shuai made a salad that Michael Cera enjoyed, while Kat made it to the top three with a banana toast dish, enhanced by a raspberry-cognac sauce. Referring to the Yellow Team’s restricted option,

“I can’t wait to try four different battered-rice sandwiches,”Amy Schneider commented.

Tristen, Henry, and Massimo landed in the bottom three after struggling with flavour and execution.

