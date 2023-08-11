Lebanon leaves the internet baffled after banning Barbie for promoting homos*xuality

While Greta Gerwig's Barbie has recently achieved billion-dollar success, it continues to encounter criticism in specific countries. Lebanon and Kuwait have both recently implemented bans on a movie, citing concerns over its alleged promotion of homos*xuality.

Over the themes of sexuality and gender, the magic of pink has failed to cast its magic over the government officials who want the movie either censored or banned. Keeping the topic in mind, Twitter users all over the world are baffled by the unprecedented ban.

Gerwig became the first female director to make a movie that generated $1.06 billion at the box office and celebrated her success by attending Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

Lebanon and Kuwait ban Barbie over sexuality and gender portrayal issues

According to reports from Reuters, both Kuwait and Lebanon have decided to move ahead with the ban on the Mattel toy-inspired movie, Barbie.

Minister Mohammad Mortada, a follower of Hezbollah, has mentioned that the movie goes against the values of a family unit by promoting homos*xuality and sexual transformation, thereby contradicting values of faith and morality.

These comments drew the attention of Bassam Mawlawi, an interior minister, who requested a review of the movie by the General Security’s censorship committee.

Meanwhile, Lafi Al-Subaie, the film censorship committee's chairman, has mentioned in local reports that the movie showcases inappropriate behavior.

"carrying ideas that encourage unacceptable behavior and distort society’s values."

So far, the objections faced by the production and distribution companies have been mostly restricted due to political reasons - for instance, over the map of the South China Sea.

However, Lebanon became the first Arab country to impose a ban on such a ground that drew hilarious reactions from fans and followers worldwide.

Despite a gay pride week in 2017, Lebanon has been facing an anti-LGBTQ uproar of late, leading to the unlawful ban of peaceful gatherings for people belonging to the spectrum.

Let us dive into the world of Twitter to see what fans have to say about the recent development in Lebanon.

While some took it lightly, others did speculate the basis of the ban quite seriously.

Catch the Margot Robbie starrer Barbie in theatres as it is on its way to cross the $500 million mark domestically.