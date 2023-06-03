Who is My Amazon Guy aka Steven Pope? YouTuber comes under fire for anti-LGBTQ memo

YouTuber and blogger My Amazon Guy a.k.a. Steven Pope has come under fire after allegedly sending out an anti-LGBTQ memo demanding that his employees not make any social media posts relating to the pride month. According to a post by Twitter user @TizzyEnt, who was approached by one of Pope's employees, the YouTuber wrote:

"I do not support diversity. I support competency. Do NOT make any social posts about pride month. I belive this is degenerate and against everything I believe in."

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt That's not going to be good for business That's not going to be good for business https://t.co/TNQ8lbSY98

Pope runs several social accounts under his moniker My Amazon Guy, where he frequently shares videos and posts that help those selling on Amazon boost their sales by giving out tips, tricks, and the like.

He completed his undergraduate in Communication in 2008 and has an MBA in Business Administration (2012) from Western Governors University.

After graduating, in 2012, Steven Pope founded his marketing and consulting agency under the same name, My Amazon Guy, which is based out of Atlanta, Georgia. According to the company's YouTube channel, it caters to individuals or brands that sell on Amazon helping them "grow sales by increasing traffic and improving conversion" through "PPC, SEO, Design, Catalog Merchandising, etc."

"We're still doing this?": Internet users slam My Amazon Guy for bigotry

As news of My Amazon Guy's internal memo asking employees to not support the LGBTQ movement spread, netizens were quick to criticize Pope. Calling him bigoted and the move "bad business," they stated that he single-handedly killed his company.

Many argued that it was fine to have different opinions but enforcing his opinions on the employees and calling the queer community "degenerate" was highly inappropriate and toxic. User Sean Bahr summarized this in his tweet that read:

"Employees should be allowed to post whatever they feel in their spare time. He can try and make a point about forced diversity hires w/o using words like degenerate and being toxic about it."

User Terry Alexander @patriots87fan commented:

"Now if we can just get a list of 2 or 3 high profile well known clients to reach out to for comment on why they conduct business with this loser."

Here are some more comments calling out My Amazon Guy:

While the report remains unconfirmed, Steven Pope or any representative from My Amazon Guy is yet to comment on the developing story.

