Legal punishment for adultery in New York explored as the state might repeal the law introduced in 1907

Law regarding adultery in New York might be repealed

Though it has been in place for a long time, enforcement has been unusual. Since 1972, there have been very few charges, and even fewer have resulted in convictions. Just over a dozen people have been accused under New York's statute since 1972, and only five of those cases have resulted in convictions, according to Assemblyman Charles Lavine, the bill's sponsor.

According to ABC News, Assemblyman Charles Lavine, the sponsor of the measure to remove the ban, claimed that the rule is out of date. He stated that the government should not be invading the private lives of consenting persons.

Lavine further stated,

"It just makes no sense whatsoever, and we’ve come a long way since intimate relationships between consenting adults are considered immoral.”

He further said,

“It’s a joke. This law was someone’s expression of moral outrage."

On the other hand, according to Katharine Silbaugh, a law professor at Boston University and co-author of A Guide to America's Sex Laws, adultery restrictions are intended to penalize women.

"Let's just say this: patriarchy."

Before going to the governor's office for a signature, the adultery prohibition repeal measure must pass the state assembly and then the state senate.

On the other hand, several states, like New Hampshire and Colorado, have taken steps to repeal their adultery statutes by presenting reasons that are comparable to those put up in New York.