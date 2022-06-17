Leiyla Cepeda mugshot: Teenage mom charged with murder for fatally stabbing newborn baby with scissors

On June 10, 18-year-old Leiyla Cepeda was charged with the murder of her newborn child. ABC reported that on June 8, after giving birth to a girl at her family home in Weld County, Colorado, Leiyla Cepeda allegedly killed the infant with a pair of scissors.

On the day of the birth, officers received reports of a dead infant girl. Upon arriving at the home where Cepeda had been residing, the suspect claimed her daughter had died upon birth. According to Law and Crime, however, coroner reports determined that the baby was alive at the time of birth only to be killed later by stab wounds.

The District Attorney’s office announced the presence of lacerations on the body of the child in an official statement.

It said:

“The toddler had what gave the impression to be stab wounds to her physique.”

Leiyla Cepeda, a Texas local, was visiting her family in the small town of Nunn, Colorado, when she had the child. While Cepeda was 17 when she allegedly murdered her daughter, she has now turned 18 and will be charged as an adult.

The investigation into Leiyla Cepeda

The Arts of Entertainment reported that in an official police affidavit, the District Attorney’s office acknowledged the contradictory account Leiyla Cepeda had provided to officers.

It said:

“(Cepeda) informed responding personnel she wasn’t feeling effectively and her household had no knowledge she was pregnant.”

ABC reported that Cepeda claimed she herself had no knowledge of the pregnancy until it was too late. She said that this was the reason why she attempted to give birth alone at home. When questioned by authorities about her thoughts regarding pregnancy and the birth of the baby, she allegedly said that she was scared of her mother's response.

According to the Latin Times, the arrest affidavit said:

“She stated she had to figure out how to tell her mom.”

The statement reported that while authorities were searching the house, Cepeda told officers that the baby was not breathing at the time of birth. One of the responding officers, Officer Balltrip, however noticed stab wounds on the baby’s body, as well as a pair of bloodied scissors.

Upon being asked about the scissors, Cepeda claimed it was not used to harm the child.

The statement said:

“(Leiyla Cepeda claimed) she used a small pair of scissors to chop the umbilical twine.”

According to KDVR, when officers questioned Cepeda about the stab wounds on the baby’s body, she told them she did not know what they were talking about.

As per authorities, she allegedly said:

“There is no reason for the baby to have any cuts.”

When pressed by the officers, she said:

“I didn’t do it.”

After the body was recovered, Cepeda was placed under police custody and transported to a local hospital. Last Friday, she was charged with first-degree murder. Her court date has not yet been set.

