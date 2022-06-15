"Me and my dad were very close": Danielle Redlick's daughter testifies in Michael Redlick trial

Jadyn Redlick, the 18-year-old daughter of Danielle Redlick, an Orange County woman accused of killing her husband, took the stand and testified on Monday, June 13.

While 48-year-old Danielle Redlick claimed that she killed her husband, 65-year-old Michael Redlick, in self-defense due to repeated domestic abuse, Jadyn argued that her mother was the root cause of issues in the relationship.

Monivette Cordeiro @monivettec "Me and my dad were very close," Jadyn says.



Danielle Redlick is wiping her eyes with a tissue. Her daughter describes their relationship as "very toxic, very manipulative."



She said:

“(My mother is) very toxic, very manipulative.”

In an emotional testimony, Jadyn Redlick, who was 15 when her father was killed in 2019, saw her mother audibly sobbing as she described the relationship as dysfunctional.

On Monday, Danielle testified that she stabbed her husband in self-defense, contradicting her initial account that Michael Redlick had stabbed himself following an argument, triggering a fatal heart attack.

A daughter's account of Danielle Redlick

According to the Law and Crime Network, Jadyn Redlick told the court that she was very close to her father, who was a faculty member at the University of Central Florida.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson Danielle Redlick in court today on the final day of jury selection. The judge expects to seat a jury today. Redlick is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her husband Michael Redlick. Danielle is claiming self-defense. #RedlickTrial Danielle Redlick in court today on the final day of jury selection. The judge expects to seat a jury today. Redlick is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her husband Michael Redlick. Danielle is claiming self-defense. #RedlickTrial https://t.co/K2A24Tu3kB

Jadyn Redlick claimed that the 17-year-old marriage between Danielle and Michael Redlick was troubled. In 2018, Danielle attempted to file for divorce, but the couple ended up getting back together. Jayden claimed her father was happy with this.

Jayden said that her father had made an effort while the couple was separated. She said:

“I remember certain times where he would come by and bring her flowers and little gifts while they weren’t living together.”

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson Medical examiner's diagram shown to jurors. Michael Redlick had one stab wound, upper torso, below the shoulder. That hit a large vein and perforated his lung. He could have been conscious up to 15 mins and could have lived up to 2 hours. #RedlickTrial Medical examiner's diagram shown to jurors. Michael Redlick had one stab wound, upper torso, below the shoulder. That hit a large vein and perforated his lung. He could have been conscious up to 15 mins and could have lived up to 2 hours. #RedlickTrial https://t.co/X0wEyhgrHd

Danielle testified that although the relationship was abusive, she stayed because of the redeeming qualities. She said:

“There was a lot of good (in the relationship).”

Jayden Redlick also reported that the relationship had improved before the killing. She said:

“I remember our last Christmas together and that was pretty good.”

On the night Michael Redlick was killed in 2019, Jayden Redlick was at a friend’s house. The day before, she could sense the tension in the house as her father was drinking, upset over the assumption that Danielle Redlick had an affair.

Jayden said:

“I grabbed the bottle of liquour that he (Michael) was drinking and I threw it in the dumpster outside.”

Jayden Redlick claimed that the last time she spoke to her father, he was regretful about the fact that she had witnessed the heated argument. She said:

“He kept saying he was sorry. He kept saying how much he loved me.”

On the day of the killing, Danielle allegedly texted her daughter, telling her she should stay at a friend’s house due to the fact that the couple was arguing.

DR @tweets_debs

After she MURDERS him… she’s remorseful. Please!



MURDERED #SawyerRedlick So, so sad! Danielle Redlick STABS & MURDERS husband Michael Redlick with a frigging KNIFE & acts SURPRISED he’s DEAD! #GUILTY After she MURDERS him… she’s remorseful. Please! #DanielleRedlick MURDERED #MichaelRedlick FATHER of her CHILDREN #JadynRedlick So, so sad! Danielle Redlick STABS & MURDERS husband Michael Redlick with a frigging KNIFE & acts SURPRISED he’s DEAD! #GUILTY After she MURDERS him… she’s remorseful. Please! #DanielleRedlick MURDERED #MichaelRedlick FATHER of her CHILDREN #JadynRedlick 💔 #SawyerRedlick 💔 So, so sad!

Danielle Redlick texted:

“(We’re) dealing with some stuff here. It might be better to stay over there for a bit.”

Fox reported that after Michael Redlick was killed, Danielle Redlick told Jayden that he had died of a heart attack, an account that has since been disproven by pathologists and investigators.

