 "Leslie Nielsen from the N*ked Gun movies x1000": Joe Biden gibberish speech video goes viral online

On January 25, 2024, Joe Biden was at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, Wisconsin, delivering a speech on the success of bipartisan infrastructure legislation and his economic policy dubbed “Bidenomics.” The U.S. President was present there to promote his 2024 re-election, as per Fox News.

However, Joe Biden’s speech was slurry as he stumbled frequently, making it sound gibberish. While part of his remarks seemed unintelligible, Fox News attempted to decipher it. Here’s what Biden allegedly said:

"The beer brewed here, it is used to make the brew beered here… Ooh, Earth Rider, thanks for the Great Lakes. I wonder why…"

In a now-viral video, President Biden can be heard losing track of his speech, even though the audience’s laughter can be heard in the background. Regardless, social media users tore into him, pointing out he was an unsuitable frontrunner for the Democrats in the ongoing presidential election.

In this regard, an X user with the handle @VomitRomney commented under @stoolpresidente’s tweet on the same. Here @VomitRomney compared Joe Biden to Leslie Nielson’s character Frank Drebin from The N*ked Gun movies, where he was an unintelligent detective, often talking gibberish.

A netizen makes fun of Joe Biden's latest mumbled speech in Wisconsin. (Image via X/ VomitRomney)

“Anyone speak Biden?”: Joe Biden faces trolls after his viral Wisconsin slurry speech

On Thursday, Joe Biden derailed from his speech about economic policies and bipartisan infrastructure legislation and began talking about brewing beer while standing at the podium at Earth Rider Brewery in Wisconsin.

However, the speech turned into a gaffe, when for a couple of minutes, what the President was saying became incomprehensible. The live audience laughed at his speech (maybe a joke), but netizens couldn’t seem to get the hang of it, earning criticisms Biden’s way.

While some pointed out how the Democrats should withdraw Joe Biden from the re-election race, as he was unwell, others trolled him and came up with their own transcriptions of the President’s speech. Here are some of the remarks from X (formerly Twitter).

It is important to note that earlier this week, before arriving in Wisconsin, the 81-year-old President was at Manassas in Virginia. He was there to discuss abortion rights. However, he seemed to struggle through his speech, as per GB News. Here’s what he attempted to say, as per the new outlet, although the end was unintelligible.

“We’ll teach Donald Trump a valuable lesson. Don’t mess with the women of America unless you want to get the benefit.”

In the wake of this, the 46th U.S. President was condemned online for not stepping down from the 2024 re-election race, raising questions about his mental health, physical well-being, and competency. Biden, who was accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris to Virginia, was interrupted by pro-Palestinian supporters while delivering his speech.

Biden has been slurring his speeches for years now. Last November, he mistakenly addressed Kamala Harris as the First Lady. Likewise, in July 2023, he claimed he was suffering from cancer, which was later clarified by the White House as an error. He reportedly had non-melanoma skin cancer before he became the POTUS.

Not only that, but during a White House press conference, he once began his speech by attempting to define the USA using a single word but then fumbled in between.

