After the Biden government advocated the banning of gas stoves, netizens spotted a stove in a picture posted by Kamala Harris on Thanksgiving. In the picture posted by the Vice President, she can be seen with Douglas Emhoff, standing right next to a gas stove.

Kamala Harris posted the picture wishing the masses "Happy Thanksgiving."

The backlash from netizens comes in light of the Biden administration announcing their plans to ban such appliances due to health reasons.

However, the presence of the gas stove in Kamala Harris' picture left the masses concerned, with many calling it “hypocrisy.”

Social media users bashed Kamala Harris after many spotted a stove in her picture after the government advocated a ban on the same. (Image via @KamalaHarris/ Instagram)

Netizens spot gas stove in Kamala Harris’ picture, call her out on social media

As Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States of America, uploaded a picture on social media wishing the masses “Happy Thanksgiving,” netizens were quick to notice a gas stove behind the couple, earning them much criticism.

In January 2023, when a federal agency claimed that gas stoves spread harmful indoor air pollutants, the Biden government proposed a ban on such stoves, claiming that these cause health and respiratory issues.

The report presented by the government claimed that gas stoves were being used in more than 40% of the houses in the US. They also stated that these stoves emit nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter, which can cause respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health conditions. The government then proposed that masses go all-electric and claimed that several researchers have stated that electric stoves are much safer than gas ones.

In light of this, many bashed the Vice President's picture on social media:

While the netizens continue to comment on Kamala’s picture, the Vice President has not yet addressed the concerns of the masses.