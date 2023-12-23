"Like his daughter's age": Mauricio Umansky under fire over partying with Anitta and Lele Pons as wild pictures surface

Television personality Mauricio Umansky has raised eyebrows after enjoying the company of singer Anitta and YouTuber Lele Pons. Many were startled after seeing the 53-year-old spend time with the 30-year-old Grammy nominee and 27-year-old content creator due to the drastic difference in ages.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Umansky’s wife, Kyle Richards, was soaking up the Mexican sun in Punta de Mita.

Page Six reported that news of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple separating made headlines in July after a 27-year-old marriage. They revealed on Instagram this year that they were going through a “challenging time.” On October 3, Umansky also said in a statement:

“We’re having a bit of a rough patch. She and I currently are sperated, but we are not throwing in the towel.”

As their separation continues to make headlines, Instagram content shows Mauricio Umansky, Lele Pons, and Anitta together. The trio was seen enjoying the chilly snowscape while sipping on Veve Clicquot. Mauricio Umansky took to social media to address the same by saying, “Some fun shenanigans about to occur.”

Anitta also took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself alongside Lele Pons at the skiing area. She said:

“Ay, ay! We are the funnest girls in the world, in the mountains! We know how to have fun, it’s time.”

Umansky was also spotted spending time with Anitta at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro. At one point, the former was seen dancing shirtless and spraying champagne onto the crowd.

“He is so weird and creepy”: Netizens raise eyebrows at Mauricio Umansky’s latest shenanigans

It seems like many people were displeased to see the trio spend time together. Many expressed concern over Umansky’s character and the considerable age difference between the women and the The Agency co-founder. It is safe to say that the reality star does not have many supporters. A few reactions to the viral Instagram content read:

As Umansky enjoyed the cold, Richards looked unbothered in Mexico. She was spotted alongside Faye Resnick at a beach. They were seen tanning and sipping on beverages. Richards also took to Instagram to post a picture of herself enjoying the beach in an airy white dress. She captioned the same: “Sometimes we just need to escape reality a bit.”

“It’s out of control”: Mauricio Umansky shares exasperation over marriage drama

Umansky recently appeared in an interview with The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. He expressed tiredness over his relationship with Richards, which garnered immense traction online. Umasky said:

“What my life looks like right now is insane. It’s out of control, the amount of stories that are coming out on a daily basis about, you know, everybody wants to know what’s going on with my marriage. Like, I do too.”

Umansky also added:

“We’re going through a struggle, we’re going through issues just like everybody else does. And it doesn’t change on a daily basis. If we’re separated that means we’re giving each other time to allow things to happen.”

Mauricio Umansky was also recently seen with influencer Alexandria Wolfe. The duo were seen leaving a restaurant in Aspen, Colorado.