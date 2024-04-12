The acclaimed Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe gave a rare glimpse into fatherhood on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. Daniel is currently starring in the hit musical Merrily We Roll Along with his co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. Josh Horowitz, the host of the podcast, sat down with the cast and asked them about their friendship and individual experiences of acting on the stage.

Josh also asked Daniel about Harry Potter and its role in his son's life. Daniel reported that he has been juggling between work and parenting duties. The actor revealed that he would love to read Harry Potter to his son in the future.

“I think I’ll read it to him if he wants me to read it to him. Like if he gets into it, yeah, of course I will!” he said.

Daniel at Warner Media Upfront 2019 (Image via Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Daniel Radcliffe reveals if Harry Potter will play a role in son's childhood

Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Erin Darke, in April 2023. While it has been over a decade since the last Harry Potter movie, fans are eager to know what Daniel has been up to.

In the interview, Josh asked the cast if the music of Merrily We Roll Along is in their "little ones'" lives.

"My son is too young to be dancing. Although he has started walking and doing something that resembles dancing!" Daniel gleefully responded to the question.

Josh opened a window to Daniel's personal life and asks if he would be the only parent who does not read the famous novel to his children. Radcliffe responded that he would love to read Harry Potter if his son wanted to. The actor continued to disclose the potential difficulties that may arise in raising his son amidst his fame.

"I do think I am going to have a really weird time over the next few years. Like, this is a beautiful time when he is not aware of me being anything else than, his dad," he explained.

As much as Daniel cherishes his time playing Harry Potter, he shared his worries about the time when his son would learn about him in the future.

"That’s going to be really, really hard," he further explained his situation.

Daniel Radcliffe added that he wanted to keep it a secret that he was famous for as long as humanly possible. The 34-year-old appears to be having a "beautiful time" raising his son but continues to have certain concerns.

In spotlight: Daniel's role in Merrily We Roll Along

Daniel at "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" New York Premiere (Image via Getty Images/Theo Wargo)

Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame with the Harry Potter series, which continues to be a childhood favorite for many. From Trainwreck to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and now performing on stage, Daniel continues to diversify his performances.

Merrily We Roll Along is an American musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The musical is about friendship, change, and lots of emotions. Daniel Radcliffe plays Charlie, who meets Franklin (Jonathan Groff), and Mary (Lindsay Mendez). When talking about his role:

"Charlie is the only character that turns out pretty okay. Like, Charlie has a wife and four kids, and wife; He kind of gets out alright!" the actor added.

While Daniel Radcliffe's son may be too young to engage in his father's musicals, he would love to read Harry Potter to his son. He is currently focusing on raising his son and balancing work.