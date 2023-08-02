"Live your beautiful truth": Gabby Windey fans get emotional as Bachelorette star comes out on ABC's The View

The Bachelorette star and American television personality Gabby Windey recently let the world in on a big secret about her love life. In a heartfelt moment, Windey introduced her fans to her new girlfriend, comedy writer Robby Hoffman, effectively coming out in the process during her appearance on ABC's The View.

"I always just want to live my truth, and my story. And I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl," she said.

She also admitted that she usually likes to create speculations about her love life but making this announcement was a big step for her and she wanted to do it in her own time. She also emphasized that she wanted to live her truth on her own terms, which is why she chose to go public with the news.

The couple has been together for three months and after Windey shared the news on the show, she took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her and Hoffman as she wrote, "Told you I'm a girls girl!!" Fans were over the moon when the news surfaced online and took to social media to react to the same.

Emily Frieband @efriebs 🥹 (a big win for Gabby and us queer bachelor fans) This makes me so happy, go live your beautiful truth Gabby Windey!!!!🥹 (a big win for Gabby and us queer bachelor fans) pic.twitter.com/khxIdyFsxZ

"Welcome to the club" - Fans react to Gabby Windey's announcement about her new girlfriend

Gabby Windey has always been a fan-favorite television personality. After appearing on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, Gabby returned to season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia. During both her stints, she gained widespread love and acclaim, making her one of the most renowned contestants on the show.

She ended up choosing Erich Schwer in her season of The Bachelorette and the two got engaged in 2022. However, their relationship did not work out and they split up months later.

She gained a massive following after her time on the reality show and several individuals took to social media to congratulate her after she made the news about her relationship public. Individuals wrote extremely heartfelt messages for Gabby Windy, telling her that she should continue to live her truth.

breanna @sunkissedpov GABBY WINDEY HARDLAUNCHING HER GIRLFRIEND I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/tiRUlrWr0B

Kaitlyn 🎥🌈 | Met Jodie Comer @SuchKaitlyn 🏼 🏼 #bachelorette Gabby Windey coming out as queer was not on my bachelorette bingo card but I’m here for it and so happy for her!!! The gays keep winning

Gabby Windey appeared on The View on Wednesday, and she elaborated on how she felt. She said:

"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it,...I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it."

She mentioned that when she came out to her family, their "jaws dropped." However, they were supportive and wished for her to be happy.